8-Month-Old Baby Suspected of HMPV Infection In Bengaluru, Lab Results Awaited

Bengaluru: An eight-month-old baby in Bengaluru is suspected to be infected with Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), according to reports from a private hospital. However, the Karnataka Health Department has not confirmed the case, as the sample has yet to be tested in a government laboratory.
Senior officials from the Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Department stated, "The child's travel history has been collected in light of the suspicion of exposure to HMPV. At present, the possibility of infection is not confirmed. The sample has been sent to a laboratory in Pune for further testing, and the report is awaited."
The Karnataka Health Department, on January 4, asserted that no cases of HMPV have been officially reported in the state so far.
Meanwhile, Delhi health authorities issued an advisory on Sunday to address potential health risks related to HMPV and other respiratory viruses. Dr Vandana Bagga, Director General of Health Services, held a meeting with district medical officers and state program officers of the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) to review preparedness.
Hospitals in Delhi have been directed to promptly report cases of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) through the IHIP Portal. Strict isolation protocols and universal precautions for suspected cases have been made mandatory. Hospitals were also instructed to ensure the availability of essential medicines like paracetamol, antihistamines, bronchodilators, and oxygen.
These measures follow reports of increased respiratory illness in China. However, data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDS), National Cantre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) indicate no significant surge in respiratory illnesses in India as of January 2, 2025.
Further updates are awaited pending laboratory confirmation of the suspected Bengaluru case.
Read More