Suspected Grenade Attack On Police Post In Jammu Kashmir's Baramulla, No Casualties Reported

During the searches, a grenade pin was recovered from the rear side of the police post, outside its boundary wall.

Representational Image (ANI)
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team

Published : Mar 5, 2025, 3:00 PM IST

Baramulla: The Jammu and Kashmir Police claimed that a suspected grenade attack took place in north Kashmir’s Baramulla on Tuesday night.

According to a police spokesperson, a blast-like sound was heard during the night intervening of March 4-5, at approximately 9.20 pm from the backside of Police Post in Old Town, Baramulla, causing concern among the general public. However, no casualty or damage was reported, he said.

Following the incident, police and security forces immediately cordoned off the area and launched a search operation. During the searches, at around 10:40 pm, a grenade pin was recovered from the rear side of the police post, outside its boundary wall. “This is suspected to be a grenade, leading us to conclude that it was an attempted grenade attack,” said police.

“The grenade landed and detonated in an area inside the police post where no damage or casualties occurred. The impact crater is yet to be located,” they said.

Meanwhile, authorities have initiated a thorough inquiry into the incident and launched extensive search operations in and around the area. It was ongoing when the last reports came.

“No militant organisation has claimed the responsibility. Further details will be revealed once the investigation is complete,” said an official.

Baramulla Police remains committed to ensuring public safety and urges citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity to the nearest police unit, reads the statement.

