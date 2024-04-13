Suspected Gas Leak behind Massive at Noida Warehouse: Official

Noida: A fire broke out at a warehouse in Noida Sector 5 on Friday evening after a suspected gas leak, the chief fire officer of Noida said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A thick plume of smoke was seen emanating from the warehouse. Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said, "We got information at 7.43 pm that a fire had broken out at a warehouse in Harola village, Noida Sector-5. The reason for the fire was said to be a suspected gas leak. We immediately sent the fire brigade to control the blaze. We had to navigate and overcome certain challenges during the initial stages of the firefighting operation, as the market was open."

He said that eight trucks arrived at the spot to douse the fire. "Senior officials evacuated locals from the market while asking the local shopkeepers to down shutters. Thereafter, our trucks reached the spot and successfully doused the fire with the help of eight vehicles," the CFO added.

He informed further that no one was injured in the fire. "It is suspected that a gas leak led to the fire, which then resulted in a gas cylinder blowing up. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported in this incident," the CFO added.