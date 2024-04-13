Suspected Gas Leak behind Massive at Noida Warehouse: Official

author img

By ANI

Published : Apr 13, 2024, 6:36 AM IST

Suspected Gas Leak behind Massive at Noida Warehouse: Official

The Chief Fire Officer (CFO) in Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said that no one was injured due to the fire, and the senior officials evacuated locals from the market while asking the local shopkeepers to shut down shutters.

Noida: A fire broke out at a warehouse in Noida Sector 5 on Friday evening after a suspected gas leak, the chief fire officer of Noida said. Eight fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

A thick plume of smoke was seen emanating from the warehouse. Speaking to ANI, Chief Fire Officer (CFO), Noida, Pradeep Kumar, said, "We got information at 7.43 pm that a fire had broken out at a warehouse in Harola village, Noida Sector-5. The reason for the fire was said to be a suspected gas leak. We immediately sent the fire brigade to control the blaze. We had to navigate and overcome certain challenges during the initial stages of the firefighting operation, as the market was open."

He said that eight trucks arrived at the spot to douse the fire. "Senior officials evacuated locals from the market while asking the local shopkeepers to down shutters. Thereafter, our trucks reached the spot and successfully doused the fire with the help of eight vehicles," the CFO added.

He informed further that no one was injured in the fire. "It is suspected that a gas leak led to the fire, which then resulted in a gas cylinder blowing up. Thankfully, no injuries or casualties were reported in this incident," the CFO added.

Read More

  1. Three Killed, 5 Injured as Fire Breaks out in Bengaluru's Perfume Warehouse
  2. 12 dead in firecracker warehouse blaze in Karnataka

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: Why Indians Are The Least Promiscuous of Most People in the World

Sins of Omission: How CAA Plays a Cruel Joke on Sri Lankan Tamil Refugees

Fake Police Defraud Japanese Tourist of Rs 31 Lakh in Jaipur, Real Cops Take Hush Money to Bury Case

Explained: The Science Behind Why Waiting Causes Anxiety and Mood Changes

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.