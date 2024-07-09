ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Cholera Death In Thiruvananthapuram; 1 Confirmed Case, 10 Samples Sent For Testing

Thiruvananthapuram: A week after a 26-year-old man died of suspected cholera in a hostel for the differently-abled, the disease has been confirmed in a 10-year-old boy of the same hostel while 10 other inmates have similar symptoms. The boy has been admitted to a hospital while samples of the 10 others have been sent for testing.

Anu (26), native of Aryanad and an inmate of Neyyattinkara Karunya Special School hostel died on July 5. His health condition deteriorated and he passed away before reaching the hospital.

The health department has not confirmed cholera to be the cause of death as the deceased's saliva sample could not be tested. However, cholera has been confirmed in the 10-year-old boy. Following which, the health department has initiated an investigation into the matter and officials have inspected the hostel. The department has also issued a directive to evict all inmates immediately.

The boy is stated to be in stable condition. Also, samples of the 10 other inmates, who showed cholera symptoms have been collected and sent for testing.