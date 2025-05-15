Suspected Cattle Smugglers Run Over Police Party In Uttar Pradesh's Jaunpur; Three Cops Injured

Jaunpur: At least four police personnel were injured, one of them critically, after suspected cattle smugglers hit their vehicles in the Jalalpur area of Uttar Pradesh and ran away.

The injured police personnel have been shifted to a nearby hospital, from where the female outpost in charge, Pratima Singh, was referred to Varanasi Trauma Centre in critical condition, police said. Other injured policemen received injuries on their hands, legs, heads and other places, they said.

According to the preliminary investigation, it is suspected that this act was carried out by cattle smugglers; however, the police have yet to confirm it, saying the matter is under investigation. Following the incident, panic gripped the area, with people apprehensive about the rising tension.

Meanwhile, Superintendent of Police (SP) City Ayush Srivastava and other top officials visited the hospital and the trauma centre to see the injured cops, including the outpost in charge, who is undergoing treatment for serious injuries.

The SP said that on Wednesday night, Pratima was riding a bike along with her colleague when a vehicle hit her. “We have intensified the investigation in and around the area to hunt down the culprits,” he said.

Srivastava said that they had also accessed the footage from the CCTV cameras installed in the area and found that a pickup vehicle was involved in the hit-and-run incident.