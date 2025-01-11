Ghaziabad Reports First Suspected Case Of HMPV

New Delhi/Ghaziabad: The first suspected patient of Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV) has been found in Ghaziabad with the elderly patient's sample sent to AIIMS New Delhi for examination, officials said on Saturday.

It is understood that the 90-year-old elderly was admitted to a private hospital in Ghaziabad due to cold, cough and difficulty in breathing. Suspected to be HMPV infected, the case has not been confirmed yet.

According to Ghaziabad Chief Medical Officer Dr. Akhilesh Mohan, the 90-year-old elderly has been suffering from breathing problems for many years. As a precaution, a blood sample of the elderly has been taken and sent to Delhi AIIMS for examination, he said.

"The case is suspicious, no HMPV has been confirmed yet. The elderly has no travel history of any kind. No one in the elderly's family has any health problem of any kind, " added the officer. He said that all government and private hospitals in the district, including private labs, have been instructed to inform the health department about suspicious cases.

District Surveillance Officer Dr. Rakesh Kumar Gupta said that on Friday the sample has been sent to Delhi AIIMS for testing. Ghaziabad CMO office has issued an advisory regarding Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV).

Advisory Issued By Ghaziabad Health Department

Special caution should be taken in children, elderly and people suffering from any other serious disease.

Use handkerchief or tissue to cover nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing.

Avoid going to crowded places.

Keep hands clean with soap and water.

Drink plenty of water and fluids and eat nutritious food.

Seek medical advice if you have symptoms of cold, cough, fever etc. and take medicines only on medical advice.

Maintain distance from healthy people if you have symptoms. What not to do?

Avoid shaking hands.

Do not reuse used tissue paper and handkerchiefs.

Avoid close contact with people suffering from symptoms.

Do not use medicines without medical advice.

Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth repeatedly. Avoid spitting in public places.