ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Bomb Found In Tiffin Box During Road Construction In MP's Jabalpur

Jabalpur: A bomb was found inside a tiffin box in the ground during road construction in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, the police said Thursday. The incident took place in the Patan area of the city when workers engaged in the construction work saw a tiffin buried in the ground, they said.

The tiffin box contained visible electric circuits and batteries, leading authorities to suspect it might be a powerful bomb, police stated. Upon receiving the report, police rushed to the spot, sealed the area, and informed the bomb squad.

The police seized the tiffin and the bomb squad started an investigation. Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Suryakant Sharma said, "The bomb squad from Jabalpur is examining the material. Initially, the police believed that this is someone's mischief but despite this, the police are taking it seriously and are investigating the matter.”