ETV Bharat / state

Suspected Bomb Found In Tiffin Box During Road Construction In MP's Jabalpur

A tiffin box containing suspected bomb materials was found during road construction in Jabalpur's Patan area, prompting police and bomb squad investigations.

MP: Suspected Bomb Found Inside Tiffin In Jabalpur During Road Construction
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jan 16, 2025, 9:18 PM IST

Jabalpur: A bomb was found inside a tiffin box in the ground during road construction in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, the police said Thursday. The incident took place in the Patan area of the city when workers engaged in the construction work saw a tiffin buried in the ground, they said.

The tiffin box contained visible electric circuits and batteries, leading authorities to suspect it might be a powerful bomb, police stated. Upon receiving the report, police rushed to the spot, sealed the area, and informed the bomb squad.

The police seized the tiffin and the bomb squad started an investigation. Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Suryakant Sharma said, "The bomb squad from Jabalpur is examining the material. Initially, the police believed that this is someone's mischief but despite this, the police are taking it seriously and are investigating the matter.”

“When the bomb squad searched inside the box, they did not find anything like gunpowder. However, it had a battery and some wires. It was mentioned that the tiffin contain a powerful bomb," the SP added.

Local residents noted that the Patan area is known to be frequented by miscreants, raising suspicions that the act may have been intended to spread fear. Meanwhile, police have halted road construction work, and a detailed investigation of the area is underway.

Read More

  1. Delhi Police Links Student Behind School Bomb Threats With 'Politically-Affiliated' NGO
  2. AMU Bomb Threat: Police Trace UPI, Detain Teenager Near Nepal Border
  3. Delhi Police Identifies 12th Class Student Behind Bomb Threat To Schools

Jabalpur: A bomb was found inside a tiffin box in the ground during road construction in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur, the police said Thursday. The incident took place in the Patan area of the city when workers engaged in the construction work saw a tiffin buried in the ground, they said.

The tiffin box contained visible electric circuits and batteries, leading authorities to suspect it might be a powerful bomb, police stated. Upon receiving the report, police rushed to the spot, sealed the area, and informed the bomb squad.

The police seized the tiffin and the bomb squad started an investigation. Jabalpur Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Suryakant Sharma said, "The bomb squad from Jabalpur is examining the material. Initially, the police believed that this is someone's mischief but despite this, the police are taking it seriously and are investigating the matter.”

“When the bomb squad searched inside the box, they did not find anything like gunpowder. However, it had a battery and some wires. It was mentioned that the tiffin contain a powerful bomb," the SP added.

Local residents noted that the Patan area is known to be frequented by miscreants, raising suspicions that the act may have been intended to spread fear. Meanwhile, police have halted road construction work, and a detailed investigation of the area is underway.

Read More

  1. Delhi Police Links Student Behind School Bomb Threats With 'Politically-Affiliated' NGO
  2. AMU Bomb Threat: Police Trace UPI, Detain Teenager Near Nepal Border
  3. Delhi Police Identifies 12th Class Student Behind Bomb Threat To Schools

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

TIFFIN BOMB FOUNDMADHYA PRADESHJABALPUR TIFFIN BOMB IN PATAN AREAROAD CONSTRUCTIONTIFFIN BOMB FOUND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.