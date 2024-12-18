Suspected Bangladeshis, Rohingyas Detained In Dehradun District: Police

Dehradun: Ahead of the 38th National Games, the Dehradun Police launched a massive drive against illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, who are living in the district.

Uttarakhand is hosting the 38th National Games from January 28, 2025, and the Uttarakhand Sports Department is leaving no stone unturned to make it a success. Sportspersons from across the country will take part in the National Games. In view of the Games, the Dehradun Police has started a drive against illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas.

Sources said that the Dehradun Police personnel had received information about illegal Bangladeshis and Rohingyas residing in the district. They added that the Dehradun Police conducted a verification campaign at nine different police station areas.

A senior police official said that during the campaign, about 75 suspicious people were found with addresses of Murshidabad, 24 Parganas, Jalpaiguri of West Bengal and Barpeta, Bugaigaon and Goalpara districts of Assam, whom the police detained and questioned.

He said that the police are preparing the data of all the suspects by verifying their original addresses.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh said that during the campaign, the police verified about 1,004 outsiders. "During this period, information was received about 177 families having Aadhar cards with original addresses of Barpeta, Goalpara, Bugaigaon districts of Assam and Jalpaiguri, Murshidabad, 24 Parganas etc. districts of West Bengal in different police station areas, out of which 75 suspicious persons were brought to the police station for questioning. Their data is being prepared and the verification process is being done. This campaign will continue further."