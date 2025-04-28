Suspected Bangladeshi Detained From Sehore, Probe On

Sehore: Police have detained a man, suspected to be a Rohingya from Bangladesh, who has been living in a village in Madhya Pradesh's Sehore district for almost five years. He works as a cook at a restaurant here.

Acting on information from workers of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal, a team from Kotwali police station took him into custody from his house.

The sarpanch of Alhadakhedi gram panchayat has also filed a police complaint against this man. He has been residing in Lotiya farm area of ​​​​Sarangakhedi village with his wife and children. Villagers have been suspicious about his activities for a long time. When his details were sought from the panchayat, it was found that he had come here about five years ago.

His Aadhaar card, voter card and other government documents were made in Sehore in 2020. According to the sarpanch, the former sarpanch had issued a domicile certificate on his letter head, based of which the suspect had applied for Aadhaar Card and other documents.

During police interrogation, the suspect identified himself as Mohammad Irshad, son of Mohammad Siraj. However, there is a mismatch in the name stated in his Aadhaar card, which has deepened the doubts over his actual identity.

Police have launched a thorough investigation into his documents. Chief superintendent of police Niranjan Rajput said "Kotwali police station is investigating the matter. Aadhaar card and all documents were found from his room and these are being thoroughly examined. If this person is found to be a Rohingya from Bangladesh then strict legal action will be taken against him."