Suspected Bangladeshi Citizen Living In Hiding For 5 Years Arrested In Bihar's Araria

Araria (Bihar): A suspected Bangladeshi citizen has been arrested by police in Bihar's Araria after living in hiding for the past five years. The individual, identified as Nawab, was apprehended while attempting to obtain an Indian passport, prompting authorities to launch an investigation, the police said.

The incident took place in the Rampurkodkatti Panchayat of the Nagar police station area. Nawab had been residing in Ward No. 11 of Rampurkodkatti Panchayat. The suspicious activities of the individual came to light when he visited the Nagar police station for passport-related procedures, leading to a report from the Panchayat President Pammi Devi.

Upon being asked for necessary documents, doubts arose about Nawab's identity, prompting an investigation by the authorities. It was revealed that Nawab, residing in the area for five years, had presented a voter ID with his wife's name instead of his father's, raising further suspicions about his true identity.

During police interrogation, Nawab disclosed that he had entered India from Chapai Nawabganj in Bangladesh five years ago, initially residing at his aunt's house in Katihar before relocating to Araria. Shockingly, he admitted to crossing the Nagar River into India with the help of individuals after making a payment.

The detention of the suspected Bangladeshi citizen has underscored the importance of stringent measures to prevent illegal immigration and the need for thorough scrutiny in identification processes. The incident serves as a reminder of the challenges posed by illegal immigration and the significance of robust border security measures to address such concerns.