Sushma Andhare Accuses Ex-Minister Tanaji Sawant Of Filing False Kidnapping Case To Bring Back Son

Pune: Acting on the kidnapping case filed by former minister Tanaji Sawant, police made the chartered flight from Pune to Bangkok, carrying his son, turn back. Sawant's son has been safely brought back to Pune.

However, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sushma Andhare has accused Sawant of filing a false kidnapping case and bringing his son back by misusing his political connections and money power.

Andhare said, "I was shocked after hearing the news of the kidnapping of Sawant's son. I thought if former minister's children are not safe, then what about the safety of children from ordinary families? But, the actual information that came to light later is shocking. It has been learnt that Sawant's son was not kidnapped but the boy had left home after a fight. Sawant wanted to stop his son so put the entire police system to work. Misusing money and power, he filed a false kidnapping case and brought his son back. This reveals that our system is ready to provide justice to those who have money but when it comes to the poor, even simple complaints are not accepted."

On Monday afternoon, Sawant's son Rishiraj Sawant, along with his friends Praveen Upadhyay and Sandeep Vasekar, left for Bangkok in a chartered flight, Bajaj Aviation Falcon 2000 LX, from Pune. The police control room received information about the kidnapping at around 4 pm. As soon as the information was received, police put all the teams to work and the flight carrying Rishiraj Sawant to Bangkok was made to turn back to Pune.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Ranjan Kumar Sharma said, "Initially, we received information that someone had kidnapped him. On that basis, a complaint was filed. Action will be taken as per the information that comes out during the investigation. We received information that someone had abducted Rishiraj Sawant so registered a case."

When former minister Sawant was asked about his son's alleged kidnapping, he said, "My son has turned 30. We have never had an argument. We sat together at night and talked. We also performed Rudrabhishek in the morning. When he went missing I complained to police. Now, that he was been brought back to Pune, I will speak to him. I have done everything I can as a father."