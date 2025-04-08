ETV Bharat / state

Sushasan Tihar: Good Governance Festival Begins In Chhattisgarh; To Be Continued Till May 31

Raipur: Following the directions of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Sushasan Tihar 2025 good governance festival began on Tuesday and it will be organized in 3 phases from upto 31 May 2025. Raipur Collector Dr. Gaurav Kumar Singh, who held a meeting in this regard, said that the applications received from the people during this programme should be taken seriously and the officers should strive to provide solutions.

The government is conducting this programme to make governance more efficient and ensure public welfare, and the public's trust in the work of the government should also increase, he said.

Collector Dr. Gaurav Kumar Singh said that ward-wise solution boxes will be kept in rural areas, gram panchayats and urban areas, in which the general public will be able to submit applications related to their problems. Also, this application can also be made through the online portal sushasantihar.cg.nic.in. It is worth noting that along with the formation of a 10-member committee at the subdivision level for the inspection of Sushasan Tihar, nodal officers have been appointed.

Municipal Corporation: The work of receiving applications at public places and giving acknowledgement to the concerned applicants will be done in all 70 wards of all 10 zones of Raipur Municipal Corporation. The first phase of receiving applications from the general public in all 70 wards will be held from 8 to 11 April 2025 from 10 am to 5 pm. Solution boxes were arranged for the general public at all places, so that people can write their problems and complaints without hesitation and put them in it.

Complaint boxes will be kept in these wards

Sant Kabir Das Ward No. 3 of Municipal Corporation Zone No. 1

Yatiyantan Lal Ward No. 4

Banjari Mata Ward No. 5

Netaji Kanhaiyalal Bazari Ward No. 15

Veer Shivaji Ward No. 16

Thakkar Bapa Ward No. 17

Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ward No. 18

Municipal Corporation Zone 2