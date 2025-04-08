Sushasan Tihar: Good Governance Festival Begins In Chhattisgarh; To Be Continued Till May 31

Raipur: Following the directions of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, the Sushasan Tihar 2025 good governance festival began on Tuesday and it will be organized in 3 phases from upto 31 May 2025. Raipur Collector Dr. Gaurav Kumar Singh, who held a meeting in this regard, said that the applications received from the people during this programme should be taken seriously and the officers should strive to provide solutions.
The government is conducting this programme to make governance more efficient and ensure public welfare, and the public's trust in the work of the government should also increase, he said.
Collector Dr. Gaurav Kumar Singh said that ward-wise solution boxes will be kept in rural areas, gram panchayats and urban areas, in which the general public will be able to submit applications related to their problems. Also, this application can also be made through the online portal sushasantihar.cg.nic.in. It is worth noting that along with the formation of a 10-member committee at the subdivision level for the inspection of Sushasan Tihar, nodal officers have been appointed.
Municipal Corporation: The work of receiving applications at public places and giving acknowledgement to the concerned applicants will be done in all 70 wards of all 10 zones of Raipur Municipal Corporation. The first phase of receiving applications from the general public in all 70 wards will be held from 8 to 11 April 2025 from 10 am to 5 pm. Solution boxes were arranged for the general public at all places, so that people can write their problems and complaints without hesitation and put them in it.
Complaint boxes will be kept in these wards
- Sant Kabir Das Ward No. 3 of Municipal Corporation Zone No. 1
- Yatiyantan Lal Ward No. 4
- Banjari Mata Ward No. 5
- Netaji Kanhaiyalal Bazari Ward No. 15
- Veer Shivaji Ward No. 16
- Thakkar Bapa Ward No. 17
- Bal Gangadhar Tilak Ward No. 18
Municipal Corporation Zone 2
- Jagriti Nagar Durga Pandal in Ward No. 6
- Bapu's Kutiya in Ward 13, Sector 3
- Chunabhatti School in Ward 14
- Mangal Bhawan Friday Market in Ward 26
- Lions Club in Ward 27
- Ward Office Madhu Pillai School in Ward 28
- Community Hall Canal Chowk in Ward 35
Municipal Corporation Zone 3
- Kali Mata Ward No. 12, near Pragati Maidan District Hospital, Pandri
- Councillor office Jhanda Chowk in Guru Govind Singh Ward No. 29
- Zone Office 3 Shankar Nagar Water Tank Complex in Shankar Nagar Ward No. 30
- Councillor office in Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Ward No. 31 Khamhardih
- Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Ward No. 33 Community Hall Water Tank Telibandha
- Mother Teresa Ward No. 47 Marine Drive Telibandha
- Sindhi Dharamshala Telibandha in Guru Ghasidas Ward No. 48
Municipal Corporation Zone 4
- Durga Pandal Community Hall in Pandit Ravi Shankar Shukla Ward No. 34
- Community Hall Sarathi Chowk in Brahmanpara Ward No. 43
- Anand Samaj Reading Room in Swami Vivekananda Sadar Bazar Ward No. 44
- Maulana Abdul Rauf Ward No. 45 Zone 4 Zone Office
- Vinoba Bhave Nagar Rajatalab in Civil Line Ward No. 46
- E Library in Pandit Bhagwati Charan Shukla Ward No. 57, Fountain Chowk Baronbazar
- Dr. Vipin Bihari Sur Community Hall Adarsh Nagar in Ward No. 64
Municipal Corporation Zone 5
- Thakur Pyarelal Singh Ward No. 39 in Zone 5 Office Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay Ward No. 40
- DD Nagar Sector 2 Community Hall
- Pandit Sundarlal Sharma Ashwani Nagar Community Hall in Ward No. 41
- Yadav Samaj Community Hall in Mahant Laxminarayan Das Ward No. 42
- Vaman Rao Lakhe Ram Janaki Community Hall Kushalpur in Ward No. 66
- Pawar Samaj Community Hall Changorabhatha in Bhakta Mata Karma Ward No. 67
- Dr. Khubchand Baghel Changorabhatha Community Hall in Ward No. 68
Municipal Corporation Zone 6
- Shaheed Pankaj Vikram Ward No. 58: Shiv Mandir Chowk Community Hall
- Community hall behind Sai temple in Moreshwar Rao Gadre ward no. 59
- Community building in front of Sheetla pond in Chandrashekhar Azad Ward No. 60
- Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Community Hall near Old Zone Office in Ward No. 61
- Shaheed Rajiv Pandey Senior Residents House in Ward No. 62
- Shaheed Brigadier Usman Community Hall near Nandi Chowk in Ward No. 63
- Mahamaya Temple Community Hall near Maharajband Pond in Ward No. 65
Municipal Corporation Zone 7
- Kukurbeda community hall in Pandit Ishwari Charan Shukla ward number 22
- Shaheed Manmohan Singh Bakshi Ward No. 23, near Motilal Nagar Community Hall Stadium
- Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Ward No. 24, Karma Community Hall, Near Disha College
- Kalimata Temple in Sant Ramdas Ward No. 25, near Karma Chowk
- Mother Bamleshwari Mata Temple in Tatyapara Ward No. 36
- Shaheed Chudamani Nayak Ward No. 37 Councillor Office Near Ravanapatti Ramkund
- Swami Atmanand Ward No. 38, Chintahar Hanuman Temple, near Councilor Office
Municipal Corporation Zone 8
- Hirapur Housing Board Community Hall in Veer Savarkar Nagar Ward No. 1
- Kabir Nagar Community Hall in Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Ward No. 2
- Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Ward No. 19 Ashok Nagar Community Hall Councillor Office
- Ramakrishna Paramhans Ward No. 20 in Mangal Bhawan Kota
- Big community building Tatibandh in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Ward No. 21
- Maghav Rao Sapre in ward number 69 near Panchayat Bhawan Bazaar, Raipura
Community Hall Sarona Councillor Office in Sant Ravidas Ward No. 70
Municipal Corporation Zone 9
- Patel Bhawan in Kushabhau Thackeray Ward No. 7, Chandni Chowk Bhawan in Mahatma Gandhi Ward No. 8
- Haat Bazar Kachana in Pandit Motilal Nehru Ward No. 9
- Adarsh School Mowa in Rani Laxmi Bai Ward No. 10
- Zone Office in Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar Ward No. 11
- Ward Office in Maharishi Valmiki Ward No. 32
- Community platform Fundhar Chowk in Lal Bahadur Shastri Ward No. 51
Municipal Corporation Zone 10
- Councillor's office in Rani Durgavati Ward No. 49
- Shaheed Pandit Vidyacharan Shukla Ward No. 50 in Amlidih Community Hall Zone Office No. 10
- Dr. Rajendra Prasad Ward No. 52 in Amlidih Community Hall Zone Office No. 10
- Satnam Chowk in Babu Jagjivan Ram Ward No. 53
- Comrade Sudhir Mukherjee Community Hall in Ward No. 54, Navrang Chowk, Boriyakhurd
- Rabindranath Tagore Ward No. 55, Near Patel Chowk, Lalpur