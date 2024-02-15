Over 1.33 Crore Participate in 'Surya Namaskar' Event in Rajasthan, Create World Record

Over 1.33 crore individuals, mostly children, set a world record by taking part in the'surya namaskar' event held on Thursday in government and non-government schools in Rajasthan.

Jaipur: More than 1.33 crore people, including students, created a world record by participating in a 'surya namaskar' event organised on Thursday in government and non-government schools of Rajasthan. The world record has been recognised by the Rajasthan Edition of the World Book of Records, London.

Education Minister Madan Dilawar was presented the provisional certificate of the record by Pratham Bhalla, vice president (Rajasthan), World Book of Records, London, an official statement said. Dilawar expressed happiness over this "special achievement" and expressed his gratitude to the students, teachers, parents, public representatives, heads of institution and people from different sections of the society who participated in making the event successful.

He appreciated the efforts of the entire team of the School Education Department. Naveen Jain, Secretary of the School Education Department, said that 'surya namaskar' was practised simultaneously in all the government and non-government schools of the entire state at the same time on Thursday from 10.30 am to 11 am.

In this, over 1.14 crore students of 88,974 schools performed 'surya namaskar'. A total of more than 1.33 crore people, including students, participated in the event.

