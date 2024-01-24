Loading...

Survey Paints Grim Picture of Govt Schools in Rural Areas of Madhya Pradesh

By ETV Bharat English Desk

Published : Jan 24, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

ASER MP report

According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) survey released last week, 63 percent of schoolchildren at government schools in Jabalpur and Bhopal districts read a simple sentence of Grade 2nd English textbook while 60 percent of such children cannot do basic division and multiplication.

Jabalpur: Sixty-three percent schoolchildren aged 14 to 18 years in rural areas of Jabalpur and Bhopal districts of Madhya Pradesh are not able to read a simple sentence of Grade 2nd English textbook even as 60 percent of them cannot do basic division and multiplication, a pan India survey has revealed. According to the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) survey, which was released on Jan 17, most of the schoolchildren aged 14 to 18 years living in rural areas of Jabalpur and Bhopal are not able to read simple sentences from Grade 2nd English textbooks.

Besides, at least 90 percent of such children at the government schools cannot solve Maths problems on simple interest, the survey said. According to the ASER survey, only 10 percent of the children at government schools in Bhopal were able to solve the problems on interest while a negligible four percent of the children of Jabalpur gave the correct answer to this question.

Among these children aged 14 to 18 years, only 50 percent of children are those who have complete knowledge about the units used in everyday life, the ASER said. It said that only 40 percent of schoolchildren do not know how to measure weights. Nearly half of the children are not able to measure the length and width using meter and centimeter units of length, the survey said.

With regard to use of smartphones, the survey said that 90 percent of the children studying in government schools of rural areas of Jabalpur and Bhopal know how to use a mobile phone. However, only 33 percent of girls were able to make their platforms private on social media, the survey said. The ASER has revealed that more than 60 percent children do not know how to change the password on social media platforms.

