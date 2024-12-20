ETV Bharat / state

Survey Detects Over 34,000 Suspect Cancer Cases In Andhra Pradesh

The initial part of the first-of-its-kind survey was undertaken for nearly a month to identify persons with suspected cancer symptoms.

Survey Detects Over 34,000 Suspect Cancer Cases In Andhra Pradesh
Representational Image (Getty Image)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 minutes ago

Amravati: The statewide survey by the health department has identified 34,653 suspected cancer patients in Andhra Pradesh so far out of 30.27 lakh people who participated in the screening.

The initial part of the state's first-of-its-kind survey was undertaken for nearly a month, from November 14 to December 18, to identify persons with suspected cancer symptoms, with healthcare personnel going door-to-door to screen for early symptoms.

Last month, the Andhra Pradesh government implemented a statewide cancer screening program for adults over the age of 18 to minimise cancer-related morbidity and death. In 2022, the state recorded 73,536 cancer cases, with 40,307 cancer-related fatalities. The state has a population of around 4 crore persons over the age of 18, of which 2 crore are women.

1500 Teams Conduct Survey

The survey is part of a broader study to identify people having a chance of developing cancer and other lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, heart diseases, and kidney diseases. This is the first time cancer screening has been included in the Lifestyle Diseases Survey, which the state held in the past. Over 15,000 teams are doing the screening in cities and villages, under the guidance of specialists from the Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute in Visakhapatnam.

This year special emphasis is being placed on detecting breast, cervical, and oral cancers in women. Awareness campaigns are also underway, particularly to encourage self-examination.

Survey Will Continue

"The survey will continue for the next 10 months, helping to reduce the disease burden in the state and providing valuable data for future healthcare measures," said Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary of the State Medical and Health Department.

It is anticipated that this project will significantly advance early cancer identification and treatment.

Read More

  1. Hair Dyes And Straighteners Linked To Higher Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds
  2. Child Suffering From Blood Cancer Loses Battle Against Fatal Disease After Being Gnawed At By Rats

Amravati: The statewide survey by the health department has identified 34,653 suspected cancer patients in Andhra Pradesh so far out of 30.27 lakh people who participated in the screening.

The initial part of the state's first-of-its-kind survey was undertaken for nearly a month, from November 14 to December 18, to identify persons with suspected cancer symptoms, with healthcare personnel going door-to-door to screen for early symptoms.

Last month, the Andhra Pradesh government implemented a statewide cancer screening program for adults over the age of 18 to minimise cancer-related morbidity and death. In 2022, the state recorded 73,536 cancer cases, with 40,307 cancer-related fatalities. The state has a population of around 4 crore persons over the age of 18, of which 2 crore are women.

1500 Teams Conduct Survey

The survey is part of a broader study to identify people having a chance of developing cancer and other lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, heart diseases, and kidney diseases. This is the first time cancer screening has been included in the Lifestyle Diseases Survey, which the state held in the past. Over 15,000 teams are doing the screening in cities and villages, under the guidance of specialists from the Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute in Visakhapatnam.

This year special emphasis is being placed on detecting breast, cervical, and oral cancers in women. Awareness campaigns are also underway, particularly to encourage self-examination.

Survey Will Continue

"The survey will continue for the next 10 months, helping to reduce the disease burden in the state and providing valuable data for future healthcare measures," said Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary of the State Medical and Health Department.

It is anticipated that this project will significantly advance early cancer identification and treatment.

Read More

  1. Hair Dyes And Straighteners Linked To Higher Breast Cancer Risk, Study Finds
  2. Child Suffering From Blood Cancer Loses Battle Against Fatal Disease After Being Gnawed At By Rats

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

STATE WIDE CANCER SCREENINGANDHRA PRADESHCANCER CASES IN ANDHRA PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Sharmila Tagore Interview: 'Portrayal of Women Got Much Better Than Our Times; We Played Only Weepy Roles'

Exclusive | Sania Mirza: "I Was Not Put On The Earth To Just Hit Tennis Balls"

Why India, Sri Lanka Agreed to Humanitarian Approach to Solve Fishermen Issue

India And Canada Engage In Visa Battles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.