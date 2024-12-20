Survey Detects Over 34,000 Suspect Cancer Cases In Andhra Pradesh

Amravati: The statewide survey by the health department has identified 34,653 suspected cancer patients in Andhra Pradesh so far out of 30.27 lakh people who participated in the screening.
The initial part of the state's first-of-its-kind survey was undertaken for nearly a month, from November 14 to December 18, to identify persons with suspected cancer symptoms, with healthcare personnel going door-to-door to screen for early symptoms.
Last month, the Andhra Pradesh government implemented a statewide cancer screening program for adults over the age of 18 to minimise cancer-related morbidity and death. In 2022, the state recorded 73,536 cancer cases, with 40,307 cancer-related fatalities. The state has a population of around 4 crore persons over the age of 18, of which 2 crore are women.
1500 Teams Conduct Survey
The survey is part of a broader study to identify people having a chance of developing cancer and other lifestyle diseases, including diabetes, heart diseases, and kidney diseases. This is the first time cancer screening has been included in the Lifestyle Diseases Survey, which the state held in the past. Over 15,000 teams are doing the screening in cities and villages, under the guidance of specialists from the Homi Bhabha Cancer Institute in Visakhapatnam.
This year special emphasis is being placed on detecting breast, cervical, and oral cancers in women. Awareness campaigns are also underway, particularly to encourage self-examination.
Survey Will Continue
"The survey will continue for the next 10 months, helping to reduce the disease burden in the state and providing valuable data for future healthcare measures," said Krishna Babu, Special Chief Secretary of the State Medical and Health Department.
It is anticipated that this project will significantly advance early cancer identification and treatment.
