Chhattisgarh Govt Gives Surrendered Naxalites A Second Shot At Life

Bijapur: Even as the fight against Naxalism is at its peak with several top Maoist leaders eliminated in encounters with security forces, the rebels who laid down their arms are being given a chance to redeem their lives by the government.

The surrendered Naxalites are being trained on skill development, JCB and truck driving along with masonry. This apart, the surrendered Naxalites are also being given vocational training so that they can merge with the mainstream of the society.

The district administration of Bijapur, one of the worst-hit districts of Chhattisgarh is keen on ensuring that the rebels who laid down their arms are given a chance to re-connect with the society.

Director of the rehabilitation centre where the surrendered Maoists are being trained, Gaurav Pandey said along with training, the inmates are also being encouraged to participate in sports. Several sports contests are organised at the centre for the surrendered Naxalites. "The government is trying to awaken the spirit of victory among the inmates through sports and skill development. Our focus is to boost their confidence," he said.

The Chhattisgarh Government had formally implemented its ‘Naxalite Surrender, Victim Relief, and Rehabilitation Policy 2025’ offering Maoists a chance to surrender and start anew, and guaranteeing timely rehabilitation, skill training, and a dignified life.

Among the key features of the new policy include guaranteed rehabilitation within 120 days for surrendered cadres, monthly stipend of Rs 10,000 for three years, provision of urban housing plots or agricultural land in rural areas.