Surrendered Naxalites Move Towards Mainstream Integration in Dantewada

Dantewada: Integrating surrendered Naxalites into the mainstream is the biggest challenge being faced by the authorities. The district administration in Dantewada has undertaken an initiative to enroll such Naxalites, who have given up armsm into special skill development courses on the basis of their aptitude and preference.

The women, in particular, are showing an inclination towards different vocations. They are showing their interest in sewing, embroidery, computer technology and also academics that can help them become government officers.

Under the government policy pertaining to surrender, many Naxalites are being provided avenues of livelihood and many of them are themselves training others. They seem to be content with the rehabilitation policy of the government and are intent on raising their standard of living as well as that of their families. They want to bring peace and development to this area.

The government has set up a Livelihood College where 68 men and women have been enrolled with an aim to integrate them back into the mainstream of society. They are learning skills on the basis of their basic knowledge and academic qualifications. It is a sight to watch young mothers carrying their babies while learning sewing and embroidery. They have won over the officials with their dedication.

"I want to study and become an officer. I am learning computers. I am enjoying my studies here," said Hasmati Markam about her inclination towards academics. The officials want them to become a part of the social mainstream and help in the development of their villages.

"I did not possess any skill before coming here. But now I am possessed by the desire to learn and do something for my family," disclosed one of the students, Rahul Kumar Tamo. He said that he came to know about the institute from one of his friends.

Meanwhile, Somnath Kashyap, who is a class 12 pass, said, "I had never known anything about computers. But now not only have I seen one but am learning to operate one also".

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) RK Burman disclosed that those Naxalites who have surrendered and the members of the violence-hit families are enrolled in this institute for vocational training as a part of the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the government.

“Our aim is to ensure that they choose their mode of livelihood after getting training here. The district administration is also getting their Aadhar and PAN cards made besides opening their bank accounts. The administration is trying to provide them all the benefits straight to their accounts,” he said.

It is being claimed by the government that Naxalism is now on its last leg following the successes achieved by the security forces in recent days.