Chhattisgarh Dy CM To Celebrate Rakshabandhan With Surrendered Lady Maoists In Bastar

Bastar: Deputy Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Vijay Sharma on Thursday said he will celebrate Rakshabandhan with surrendered women Naxalites.

Sharma, who also holds the Home portfolio visited Jagdalpur on the day and held a meeting with officials of the district administration. He said it is his responsibility assess the situation in Bastar as he is in-charge of the district. "I will also visit Bijapur, Sukma and Narayanpur to review issues pertaining to eradication of Naxalism in depth," he said.

Sharma said this Rakshabandhan is special for him as he will celebrate it with those sisters who took the bold decision to lay down arms and join the mainstream. The minister said his sister, after tying rakhi to him asked him to celebrate the festival with those who surrendered to join the mainstream. He said all the daughters of Chhattisgarh who had quit the Naxal organisation have been rehabilitated in Bastar and now they are not alone. "The government, administration and society are with them," he said.

In the year 2024-25, around 300 Maoists have already been killed in Dandakaranya area so far. At the same time, about 600 Maoists have surrendered due to continuous operations and the rehabilitation policy of Chhattisgarh Government. Maoists are celebrating Martyrdom Week in the thick forests of Naxal affected Bastar.