Chhattisgarh | 18 Naxals Surrender In Sukma

Major success for Chhattisgarh's anti-Maoist campaign, 18 Naxals, including 4 from PGLA battalion No. 1, surrender before police.

18 Maoists worth Rs 39 lakh surrender in Sukma.
Naxalites surrender in Sukma (Etv Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 27, 2025 at 3:52 PM IST

Sukma: 18 Naxals, including four currently active in South Bastar Division and PLGA Battalion No. 1, surrendered in Sukma on Monday. A bounty totalling Rs 39 lakh was announced previously for the surrendered Naxalites.

According to Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Kiran Chavan, among those who surrendered, two male Maoists had a reward of ₹8 lakh each, one man and a woman had a reward of Rs 5 lakh each. Rs two lakh reward each was there on six men, and Rs one lakh on one Naxal. All those who surrendered were granted ₹50,000 each as an incentive under the state's rehabilitation policy.

According to the police, even though the influence of Maoist groups has been significant in Bastar, security forces are continuously taking action against the Naxals. On one hand, encounters are being carried out, while the rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government is also being promoted. These efforts have proven effective in weakening the Maoist hold in the region, resulting in a large number of surrenders taking place continuously.

List of Surrendered Maoists:

1. Madkam Aayta (25), reward of Rs 8 lakh

2. Bhaskar alias Bhogam Lakha (26) , reward of Rs 8 lakh

3. Madkam/Kalmu Deve (25), reward of Rs 5 lakh

4. Laxman alias Madvi (28), reward of Rs 5 lakh

5. Hemla Mangalu (33), reward of Rs 2 lakh

6. Kunjam Bhima (36), reward of Rs 2 lakh

7. Madkam Bhima (25), reward of Rs 2 lakh

8. Muchaki Manga (39), reward of Rs 2 lakh

9. Korsa Santosh (25), reward of Rs 2 lakh

10. Telam Mada 35 , reward of Rs 2 lakh

11. Vetti Bandi alias Devendra Kumar (30)

12. Soyam Hinga (30)

13. Madvi Munna (34)

14. Madvi Ganga (38)

15. Padam Sukalu (37)

16. Dodi Mangalu alias Madhu (51), reward Rs 1 lakh

17. Madvi Lachhu (27)

18. Hemla Hadma (26)

