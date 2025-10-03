ETV Bharat / state

Surjewala Launches Signature Campaign Against Vote Theft In Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress on Friday launched a signature campaign to expose alleged vote theft and create awareness among voters in this regard.

Congress General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Randeep Surjewala inaugurated the campaign in Pulakeshi Nagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru and said that a systematic effort is being made to disenfranchise voters, especially from the weaker sections of society.

"We should make it an issue of the general public and not of Congress. We need to build a public opinion against vote theft," he said while calling upon Congress party workers to educate and create awareness among people about the alleged vote theft.

The Constitution is one that protects the rights of every citizen of the country. The same constitution is being attacked by some forces, which need to be protested, he said. "This struggle is not between the Congress and the BJP, nor a political one. It is a struggle to save our constitution and democracy," Surjewala said.

AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt, KPCC Working President G C Chandrashekhar and several Congress MLAs took part in the signature campaign.

The Congress, which has launched an attack under the leadership of Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission over the alleged vote theft, has plans to collect over 5 crore signatures in its support.