Surjewala Launches Signature Campaign Against Vote Theft In Bengaluru
The Congress leader said the party’s fight against vote theft is not political but to save the constitution and democracy.
Published : October 3, 2025 at 6:41 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Congress on Friday launched a signature campaign to expose alleged vote theft and create awareness among voters in this regard.
Congress General Secretary and Karnataka In-charge Randeep Surjewala inaugurated the campaign in Pulakeshi Nagar assembly constituency in Bengaluru and said that a systematic effort is being made to disenfranchise voters, especially from the weaker sections of society.
"We should make it an issue of the general public and not of Congress. We need to build a public opinion against vote theft," he said while calling upon Congress party workers to educate and create awareness among people about the alleged vote theft.
The Constitution is one that protects the rights of every citizen of the country. The same constitution is being attacked by some forces, which need to be protested, he said. "This struggle is not between the Congress and the BJP, nor a political one. It is a struggle to save our constitution and democracy," Surjewala said.
AICC Secretary Abhishek Dutt, KPCC Working President G C Chandrashekhar and several Congress MLAs took part in the signature campaign.
The Congress, which has launched an attack under the leadership of Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi against the Election Commission over the alleged vote theft, has plans to collect over 5 crore signatures in its support.
In August, Rahul had alleged that voters' names are being added and deleted in large numbers across constituencies to help the BJP, and the ECI has been a mute spectator to this voter fraud. He had released documents pertaining to the Mahadevapura assembly constituency in Bengaluru, where he alleged over one lakh votes were stolen in different forms, such as duplication of voters, fake and invalid addresses, bulk voters in a single address and others.
A month later, he made a fresh allegation against the EC that it was not cooperating with the Karnataka CID police, which is probing a case where an unsuccessful effort was made to delete thousands of names from the voters' list of Aland assembly constituency in Kalaburagi district.
The EC rejected both the allegations. While it sought that Rahul file his complaints along with a signed affidavit as far as the first allegation was concerned, the EC said all details sought by the Karnataka CID have already been provided.
