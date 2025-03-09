50 Women Of Chhattisgarh's Sarguja Pledge To Donate Organs On International Women's Day

Sarguja: As many as 50 women of Sarguja pledged to donate their organs after death on International Women's Day.

They were inspired to take the noble pledge by social worker Vandana Dutta who said organ donation is not an act of saving lives but that of serving humanity. She said that on International Women's Day, the act signifies that women can bring a positive change in every part of the society. She said people must consider donating their organs after death as a social responsibility.

Lily Vashu Rai who took the pledge said she lost her two sons in a road accident. But undeterred by the loss, she came forward for the noble cause to save precious lives. "I have taken the pledge to save the lives of others," she said. Rai added, "The organs of my body can given life to someone. What could be better than this".

Aditeshwar Sharan Singhdev, Chairman, Red Cross Society Surguja Branch said, with the pledge of organ donation, the women sent a message to the society on the importance of saving human lives.

Aryan Sinha, a life member of the Red Cross Society, said till now his team has received 5,000 applications for organ donation. At least 11 families have already donated the organs of their of their loved ones after their death. The noble deed has given a fresh lease of life to 55 people, he said.

Organ transplantation and donation both can be successfully done due to the development of immuno-suppressive drugs which can increase the survival rate of organ recipients. The organs which can be successfully transplanted are the kidney, Lungs, Heart, Eye, Liver, Pancreas, Cornea, Small Intestine, Skin tissues, Bone tissues, Heart valves and Veins.