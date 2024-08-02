ETV Bharat / state

Surge in Terror Attacks: Special DG BSF Visits Jammu Frontier, Chairs Security Meet

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Aug 2, 2024, 3:59 PM IST

Special DG BSF Y B Khurania visited Jammu Frontier on Friday to review the security scenario at the International Border in wake of the recent surge in terror attacks. Reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.

Jammu: Amid the rising terror attacks in Jammu Division, Special Director General (SDG) Of BSF Western Command Y B Khurania visited Jammu Frontier on Friday to review a security meeting.

The Special DG of BSF arrived here on a two-day visit to review the security scenario at the International Border in Jammu. During the security review meeting, IG BSF Jammu D K Boora gave a detailed presentation to the SDG BSF, covering all the critical aspects of border security and domination along the IB.

Apart from IG BSF Jammu, the review meeting was attended by IG BSF Kashmir Ashok Yadav and senior officers of Jammu Frontier, focusing especially on the security situation in the Jammu region.

During the visit, the SDG interacted with the Jawans and praised them for performing their duties with dedication and professionalism. Recently, two BSF battalions, comprising more than 2,000 personnel, were moved from Odisha to Jammu to beef up security in the terror-hit region.

The battalions have been deployed near LOC in the Samba range (near the Punjab-Jammu state border). The Jammu region, which had remained relatively peaceful from 2005 to 2021 after security forces eradicated decades-long terrorism, has seen a surge in terror attacks over the past month.

These attacks included an assault on a pilgrim bus, resulting in nine deaths and 40 injuries. Terror activities resurfaced in October 2021 in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Some of the deadly attacks, which have now spread to Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, are attributed by the security establishment to efforts by Pakistani handlers to revive terrorism in the region.

Since 2021, over 70 people, including 52 security personnel—mostly from the Army—have been killed in terror-related incidents in the Jammu region.

TAGGED:

