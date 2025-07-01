ETV Bharat / state

Surge In Heart Attacks In Karnataka's Hassan Raises Alarm: Govt Orders Probe, Experts Rule Out Vaccine Link

Bengaluru: A sudden spike in heart attack-related deaths among youngsters in Karnataka’s Hassan district has prompted the state government to order a thorough investigation. Over the past six weeks, at least 22 people, mostly men aged between 20 and 40, have reportedly died of heart attacks, creating widespread concern and speculation.

In response, state minister for medical education, Dr Sharan Prakash Patil has instructed the Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research to carry out a detailed study of these deaths.

“We are witnessing sudden death syndrome among the youth. I urge them to adopt healthy habits. Proper food and regular physical activity are essential,” said Dr Patil. He clarified that there is no evidence linking the deaths to Covid-19 vaccines. “The main causes appear to be poor lifestyle choices namely unhealthy food, lack of exercise, stress and irregular routines,” he added.

To investigate the root causes, the government has appointed a medical expert committee led by Dr CN Ravindranath, director of the Jayadeva Institute. The committee has been tasked with analysing the cases and submitting a report within 10 days.

“What are the reasons behind the sudden rise in heart attacks among the young population in the state? Could adverse effects of the Covid-19 vaccine be one of the causes? A committee had earlier been formed under the Chief Minister’s directive to investigate such concerns. Now, the same committee has been specifically tasked with studying the heart attack deaths in Hassan district and submitting a report within 10 days,” Dr Ravindranath told ETV Bharat.

Jayadeva Hospital has reported a 5–10% increase in patients from Hassan seeking cardiac screening and consultations. The hospital is also compiling medical data to support the ongoing probe.

The state’s principal secretary of health, Harsha Gupta, chaired a video conference with cardiology experts to assess the situation and review preliminary findings. The discussions highlighted the need for preventive health measures, particularly among young and middle-aged adults.

Dr Tameem Ahmed, a senior cardiac surgeon and AIIMS alumnus, emphasised that a combination of genetic factors, poor lifestyle, and increasing stress levels is driving the rise in heart-related issues among younger populations, especially in southern states like Karnataka.

“The primary reason for a heart attack is complete blockage of a coronary artery. Today, we are seeing more cases among people aged 20 to 40. This is mainly due to stress, poor diet, sedentary habits and increased carbohydrate intake,” Dr Ahmed explained.