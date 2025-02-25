ETV Bharat / state

Surge In Fire Incidents In Kashmir Leaves Trail Of Destruction, Exposes Safety Gaps

Srinagar: A surge in fire incidents in Kashmir is leaving families in ruins, exposing gaps in the region’s fire safety audit.

For Nazir Ahmad, a former government official, the fire broke out in his neighbourhood when they were readying for dinner in Bemina last month. A short circuit in electricity quickly turned the concrete two-storey house into flames. Within no time everything was gone.

The house was constructed around a high-tension wire where the constructions are usually not allowed given the risk. Besides, the road was too narrow to allow fire tenders to reach the site quickly, leaving a trail of destruction in no time.

“The fire spread instantly. By the time the firefighters struggled to reach the site through another road, the house was gone,” Ahmad added. “But thank God, it could not spread due to lack of congestion in the residential colony.”

These incidents are becoming alarmingly frequent with the latest incident on Monday devastating nine families in Srinagar alone totaling the incidents to over two dozen across the Valley this year so far. In the previous year, over 600 fire incidents were recorded, according to data from J&K Fire and Emergency Services department, resulting in a loss of over Rs 700 crore.

But the majority of these blazes are blamed for human negligence ranging from lack of safety audit to violating the fire safety measures. For instance, the department saw over 90 percent blazes were caused by electric short-circuits last year.

But despite the rising incidents, the department is feeling helpless. Aqib Hussain Mir, who is Assistant director of fire and emergency services department, said that they lack powers to carry out fire safety audits in the region.

The empowerment through a legislation pending so far, according to him, would allow them to inspect establishments for ensuring safety measures are followed. This includes equipping buildings with proper wiring, earthing or fire hydrants for preventing blazes.

“We lack enforcement powers like inspection of establishments and sealing them if not complying with the fire safety measures,” he told ETV Bharat.

Currently, the department has restricted powers like they are mandated to issue NOC for new commercial constructions or Government establishments only. But the law will include residential structures too and hold the violators accountable, he added.