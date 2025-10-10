ETV Bharat / state

Suresh Gopi Suggests Probe Against Actors An Attempt To Divert Focus From Sabarimala Issue

Palakkad: Union Minister Suresh Gopi suggested on Friday that the probe against film personalities was an attempt to divert attention from the Sabarimala gold-plating controversy.

Responding to questions during a public interaction at Akathethara in Palakkad, Gopi said, "Two film actors have been put before the Kerala public for judgment to play down the Sabarimala gold issue". He, however, he did not specify names of the actors or case.

"The National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are intensifying their probe. As a Union minister, I should not comment further," he said.