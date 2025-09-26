ETV Bharat / state

Surekha Yadav, Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Retires After 36 Years of Service

Mumbai: Asia’s first woman loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, retired on Monday after a 36-year-long career that made railway history. Yadav, who began her journey as a young girl working as a labourer alongside her father in Maharashtra’s Satara district, never dreamed she would one day command engines across India.

Recruited in 1989, she became the first woman loco pilot in Asia. On September 30, her career came full circle as she stepped down from her engine at platform number 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, concluding decades of service.

In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Yadav reflected on her career, her challenges, and her message to future generations of women.

Early Life And First Steps

After completing a diploma in engineering, Yadav decided to apply for the newly advertised post of Assistant Loco Pilot. Her father initially feared the difficulties of the profession. “A loco pilot has to report to duty no matter the situation, storms, floods, or late nights. The work takes you away from home at odd hours,” she said.

But Yadav was firm in her decision. “I was happy with my choice and reassured my family. I worked without fear, and that determination brought me to where I am today,” she added.

She completed her training at the Kalyan Loco Pilot Training Centre before joining Central Railway in 1989 as a Goods Train Assistant Loco Pilot. Recalling those early days, she noted that unlike cars or two-wheelers, locomotives cannot be practised independently. “There are no separate engines for training. You have to learn on duty, and you carry the responsibility of thousands of passengers with every journey,” she explained.

Adapting To Changing Engines

When Yadav joined, wave-driven engines were gradually being phased out. By 1997, they had disappeared completely. She went on to operate diesel engines and later electric locomotives, mastering all three.