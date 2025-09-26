Surekha Yadav, Asia’s First Woman Loco Pilot, Retires After 36 Years of Service
Mumbai: Asia’s first woman loco pilot, Surekha Yadav, retired on Monday after a 36-year-long career that made railway history. Yadav, who began her journey as a young girl working as a labourer alongside her father in Maharashtra’s Satara district, never dreamed she would one day command engines across India.
Recruited in 1989, she became the first woman loco pilot in Asia. On September 30, her career came full circle as she stepped down from her engine at platform number 18 of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Mumbai, concluding decades of service.
In a conversation with ETV Bharat, Yadav reflected on her career, her challenges, and her message to future generations of women.
Early Life And First Steps
After completing a diploma in engineering, Yadav decided to apply for the newly advertised post of Assistant Loco Pilot. Her father initially feared the difficulties of the profession. “A loco pilot has to report to duty no matter the situation, storms, floods, or late nights. The work takes you away from home at odd hours,” she said.
But Yadav was firm in her decision. “I was happy with my choice and reassured my family. I worked without fear, and that determination brought me to where I am today,” she added.
She completed her training at the Kalyan Loco Pilot Training Centre before joining Central Railway in 1989 as a Goods Train Assistant Loco Pilot. Recalling those early days, she noted that unlike cars or two-wheelers, locomotives cannot be practised independently. “There are no separate engines for training. You have to learn on duty, and you carry the responsibility of thousands of passengers with every journey,” she explained.
Adapting To Changing Engines
When Yadav joined, wave-driven engines were gradually being phased out. By 1997, they had disappeared completely. She went on to operate diesel engines and later electric locomotives, mastering all three.
Her portfolio included prestigious trains such as the Rajdhani Express and the indigenously designed Vande Bharat Express. “I am proud to have been the first woman to drive the Vande Bharat. In 2023, I piloted the train on the Solapur–Mumbai route,” she said.
Breaking Records
Among her many achievements, Yadav became:
- The first woman Assistant Loco Pilot in Asia (1989)
- The first woman Goods Train Loco Pilot
- The first woman Mail/Express Loco Pilot
- The first woman to drive the Deccan Queen (CSMT–Pune, 2011)
- The first woman to drive the Pushpak Express (CSMT–Igatpuri, 2020)
- The first woman to pilot the Vande Bharat Express (Solapur–Mumbai, 2023)
Challenges For Women In Railways
Despite her trailblazing path, Yadav admitted that the number of women in loco pilot roles remains very low. “This job may look attractive at first sight, but it is difficult. There are no fixed timings. Once you sign in, you are tied to the engine until the end of the journey. That kind of constant travel away from home discourages many women,” she said.
As the lone woman in a male-dominated field during her early years, she never felt isolated. “I never felt pressured. My colleagues treated me with respect and helped me when needed. That support, and my focus on the work itself, carried me forward,” she said.
Over the years, more women joined the Railways, but challenges remain. Her parting words to them were clear: “No machine asks whether you are a woman or a man. If you are determined and persistent, success will come.”
