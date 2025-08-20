Surat Shop Owner Hatched Conspiracy To Fake Rs 32-Crore Diamond Theft, Say Cops

Surat: Due to a severe downturn in the diamond industry, Devendra Kumar Chaudhary, owner of DK & Sons Company, hatched a conspiracy to fake the theft of diamonds worth Rs 32 crores to repay a loan of Rs 25 crore and pay the premium for an insurance of Rs 20 crore, police said on Wednesday.

According to police, a complaint of theft was lodged on August 18 by DK & Sons Company, located at Khodiyar Nagar Road in the Varachha area of Surat. However, when police started probing, the cooked-up story of theft came to light. A preliminary investigation has revealed that the recession in the diamond industry following the Covid-19 period had quadrupled the operations of the company, with a turnover of Rs 300 crore. Due to this, Chaudhary had incurred a debt of Rs 25 crore. He hatched an insurance scheme to get out of the debt.

Police said Chaudhary had mortgaged his bungalow to repay a loan of Rs 25 crore and had taken a loan of Rs 14 crore. Besides, he had borrowed Rs seven crore from the market and Rs four crore from his home state, Rajasthan. To get rid of the debt, he had renewed the company's theft insurance 10 days ago, the coverage of which was up to Rs 20 crore. He has been paying an annual premium of Rs 3.75 lakh for the last 15 years.

"During the three-day holiday starting August 15, Chaudhary filed a theft complaint saying Rs five lakh in cash and 1,12,561 carats of diamonds worth Rs 32.47 crore were missing. From the CCTV footage, police recovered cigarette butts and a bag of gutka from the spot," Surat SP Anup Singh Gehlot said.

"During the investigation, it was found that Chaudhary used the stairs instead of the lift, broke the fire alarm on the fourth floor and destroyed the CCTV cameras in the corridor. Later, he opened the window to enter the main office, where he took out the CCTV and DVR. With gas cutters and cylinders, he cut through the three-layer safe and brought out the diamonds and cash. The entire process took three hours," he added.