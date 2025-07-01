Surat: Rs 948 Crore Stock Market Scam Busted, 8 Arrested, 2 Absconding

Surat: The Surat City Special Operations Group (SOG) Police team has succeeded in exposing the Rs 948 crore stock market scam. A total of eight accused have been arrested for illegal trading and gambling under the guise of a construction office, and two have been declared wanted; further action has been taken.

Surat City SOG police have raided Meridian Business Centre in the Mota Varachha area. A big racket of illegal stock market trading and gambling under the guise of a construction office has been busted in a shop named Sunrise Developers.

The police arrested eight accused. These accused include Nandlal Geveria, Vishal Geveria, Jaydeep Pipaliya, Bhavin Hirpara, Navneet Geveria, Sahil Suvagia, Bhavesh Kihla and Bakul Tarsaria. Javed alias JD and Parimal Kapadia have been declared absconding.

The accused used to trade in the stock market through Castillo 9 and Stock Grow software. They were betting on sports including cricket, tennis and football on banned websites like BET FAIR.COM, NEXON EXCH.COM, PAVANEXCH and ENGLISH999.

The police have seized property worth Rs 17.30 lakh, including 19 mobile phones, four laptops, cash, SIM cards, passbooks, and chequebooks. The investigation revealed that the accused had transacted Rs 943.37 crore in the stock market and Rs 4.62 crore through various bank accounts.

The accused were luring customers with lucrative schemes by advertising on social media. They were making illegal investments by giving a user ID and password. This amount was invested in different places. A case has been registered at the Uttaran police station.

Regarding the entire scam, DCP Rajdeep Singh Nakum said that in this racket, tax evasion was being done on a large scale by not paying the security transaction tax and other necessary taxes. Due to which the government treasury was incurring huge losses. The police have also taken action to arrest the wanted accused Javed alias JD and Parimal Kapadia. Further investigation is also going on to find out when the accused were doing these acts and who else is involved in this racket.

