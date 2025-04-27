Surat Industrialist Brings Home A Tesla Cyber Truck, Creates Buzz On Social Media

Surat: Tesla is yet to arrive in India but those who love the brand and the hype around it can get it anyway, of course by spending a fortune.

An industrialist from Surat could not wait to but the Tesla cyber truck till it arrived in India. So Lavji Badshah got the futuristic electric vehicle from Dubai. Since it arrived in Surat on a flatbed truck, the cyber truck has been making waves with its pictures and videos doing the rounds on social media for the last 48 hours. The pickup truck was brought from Mumbai to Surat.

Tesla cyber truck is priced at Rs 51 lakh. While Elon Musk has not yet announced any plans to launch it in India, fan clubs have come up for the vehicle across the country. Tesla is eyeing the Indian market by launching its Model 3 and Model Y in the country. But, the design of the cyber truck is unique and resembles vehicles shown in Sci-Fi movies. This truck is made of stainless steel which is 30 times stronger and has no round surface.

The cybertruck is equipped with a special bulletproof glass. Additionally, its adjustable air suspension system makes it suitable for all types of roads. Be it city driving or off-road adventures, the vehicle is quite capable. Lavjii is no stranger to unique and luxurious vehicles. Known for his passion for cars, he went a step further this time by getting the name of his home 'Gopin' inscribed on the Cybertruck, a personal touch that stands out just as much as the vehicle itself.