Surat Farmers Struggle To Salvage Damaged Crop

Surat: Unseasonal rains have brought havoc to the farmers of Surat district in Gujarat. The farmers are facing a tough time trying to salvage their paddy crop that was devastated by the recent rains. A large number of farmers in the district grow paddy as the climatic conditions are ideal for the crop.

One can see the farmers drying their paddy on the Olpad-Kim highway despite the traffic. They are working round the clock to protect their produce from theft.

One of the farmers Jitendrabhai from Bolan village of Olpad taluka informed that the crop was hit by unseasonal rains and high velocity winds. “We have had to come on the highway as there is paucity of space in the village and there is moisture in the fields. We have engaged labourers to help us dry the crop after which it is being stored in sacks. The cost has gone up and we are not getting enough support price,” he said.

Other farmers have also pointed towards the similar difficulties they are facing. The farming community has appealed to the government to provide immediate financial assistance. For the last several years, thousands of paddy farmers in the district have been facing crop damamge due to unseasonal rains and heavy winds in the district.