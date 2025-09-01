Surat Textile Mill Explosion Kills 2, Injures 20; Toll Likely To Increase

Surat: A deadly explosion in a chemical-filled drum at Santosh Textile Mill in Jolva village, Palsana taluka, led to a massive fire today, killing two workers and injuring at least 20 others. The rescue team found the bodies of two workers inside the mill during the investigation. Officials said that the death toll is likely to increase as some workers are still missing.

The sudden explosion in a drum filled with chemicals in the mill led to a massive fire. The fire caused panic in the mill, and the workers started running here and there to save their lives.

The firefighters and rescue personnel at the site. (ETV Bharat)

Police personnel at the blast site. (ETV Bharat)

VK Pipaliya, provincial officer, confirmed the incident, stating that the explosion resulted in a fire at the mill, and that efforts to extinguish the fire were ongoing with the help of multiple fire brigades.The incident has left the local community in shock, as families of the victims await news of their loved ones.

According to preliminary information, the blast occurred when the workers were busy with their routine work. The explosion took place in a drum laden with chemicals, which ensured fire spread rapidly. Most of the workers managed to get out of the mill in time, but some got trapped inside. Sensing urgency, teams of Surat District Police and Fire Department immediately rushed to the spot.

An injured woman is being shifted to a vehicle. (ETV Bharat)

Rescue work began on a war footing. The fire department team is trying to control the fire, and a rescue operation is on with the help of the police. The injured male and female workers were immediately rushed to the nearest hospital.