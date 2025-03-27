Surat Crime Branch Arrests Main Accused In Rs 1814-Crore GST Scam From Mumbai

Surat: The main accused in the multi-crore GST scam was arrested by the Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) of Surat Crime Branch in Mumbai.

Mohammad Sultan Kapadia along with two others had allegedly caused losses amounting to Rs 1814 crore to the government through false purchases and bills. Kapadia, who was so long absconding was arrested from Mira Road in Mumbai, officials said. The court has granted a three-day police remand to him.

During investigation it was found that the accused had created 145 bogus firms in Gujarat and false bills of cement, iron, chemicals, plastic, wood and MS scrap. These fake bills were sold to traders of Maharashtra and Gujarat on commission basis.

Further, it was revealed that these firms did not operate any real business but forged rental agreements and documents were prepared just to get GST number. Tax evasion of crores of rupees was done by showing fake transactions through these firms.

Police will interrogate Kapadia about other taxpayers and the network involved in the scam.

Surat EOW ACP GS Sarvaiya said, "The Central GST had registered an FIR in connection with the scam in 2024. Initial investigation revealed creation of fake bills worth Rs 1,814 crore. Earlier, an accused, Mohammad Raza Gaffani, was arrested in this case and he is currently lodged in jail. During Raza's interrogation, it was learnt that Kapadia and Imran of Mumbai were also involved in this scam. Now after Kapadia's arrest, investigation will be conducted against Imran and other accused."