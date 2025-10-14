Surat Cops Bust Racket Where Couple Portrayed Minor Daughter As Deity To Extort 'Devotees'
They claimed their fifth daughter to be an incarnation of 'Bhui Maa' (mother goddess) and charged exorbitant fees from the devotees for 'alleviating' their sufferings.
Published : October 14, 2025 at 3:46 PM IST
Surat: Surat police busted a racket where a couple from Velanja village have been extorting 'devotees' by exploiting their own daughter.
Originally from Amreli, they claimed their fifth daughter to be an incarnation of 'Bhui Maa' or the mother goddess and charged exorbitant fees from the devotees for 'alleviating' their sufferings, solving issues related to employment and protecting them from obstacles. The amount extorted by the couple through this practice ranged from Rs 21,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.
The tragic part is that their 15-year-old daughter seldom wanted to be revered like a goddess. She said that when she refused to act like the goddess or got tired, her parents would beat her. Furthermore, she was made to appear in a deity's attire and forced to sing with cymbals before the devotees till 2 am on Sundays and Tuesdays.
Hearing about the matter, the Bharat Jan Vigyan Jatha (BJVS) and the Uttaran police conducted a joint operation to expose the racket. After being verified by advocate Jayant Pandya, president of the Vigyan Jatha, and his team, they contacted Surat Police Commissioner Anupam Singh, who arrived with a convoy at the spot.
When Pandya asked the girl about her ordeal, she burst into tears, saying, "I don't want to work like this. My parents make me do this against my will. I'm bored, and I had to quit my studies for this."
"After being taken to the police station, the couple confessed to their crime and signed an apology before Vigyan Jatha and promised to forever stop all forms of financial fraud, cheating, and deception. The police have reassured the girl of all cooperation for her future," Pandya said.
