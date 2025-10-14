ETV Bharat / state

Surat Cops Bust Racket Where Couple Portrayed Minor Daughter As Deity To Extort 'Devotees'

The couple has tendered an apology and promised not to indugle in such activities again. ( ETV Bharat )

Surat: Surat police busted a racket where a couple from Velanja village have been extorting 'devotees' by exploiting their own daughter.

Originally from Amreli, they claimed their fifth daughter to be an incarnation of 'Bhui Maa' or the mother goddess and charged exorbitant fees from the devotees for 'alleviating' their sufferings, solving issues related to employment and protecting them from obstacles. The amount extorted by the couple through this practice ranged from Rs 21,000 to Rs 1.5 lakh.

The tragic part is that their 15-year-old daughter seldom wanted to be revered like a goddess. She said that when she refused to act like the goddess or got tired, her parents would beat her. Furthermore, she was made to appear in a deity's attire and forced to sing with cymbals before the devotees till 2 am on Sundays and Tuesdays.