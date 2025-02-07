Odisha And Madhya Pradesh Theme-States In Haryana's Surajkund International Crafts Mela

Faridabad (Haryana): The 38th Surajkund International Crafts Fair (Mela) kicked off on Friday after grand inauguration by Union Tourism and Cultural Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Faridabad.

Surajkund Mela is claimed as the world's largest craft fair which preserves the rich art traditions of India. The Mela will continue till February 23, witnessing participation by over 648 artisans from 42 countries. Interestingly, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh have been made this year’s theme states at the Mela.

Highlighting the cultural significance of the Mela, CM Saini said,"Surajkund Fair is popular not only in Haryana but across the country, symbolising India's diverse heritage. It attracts tourists from all over the world. The Mela displays the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. Odisha and MP have been made theme-states in the fair."

During the inauguration, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat emphasised how such events showcase India’s crafts on the global stage, promoting unity through art and culture. "This fair displays India's rich culture, drawing attention of people across the world. The event is being held to boost tourism and bind India in the thread of unity through art and craft," he said.

Anticipating huge crowd this year, security arrangements have been heightened. "Every single activity is being monitored through CCTV. Along with this, adequate security forces have also been deployed," said a senior police official.

Visitors will get to see a unique confluence of music and dance, with performances by famous artistes from all over the country. Apart from cultural performances, the Mela features special delicacies of Haryana and other across the country, which includes cuisines from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Punjab and theme-states Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

Reportedly, BIMSTEC member states Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand have joined as country partners, enhancing the Mela’s international appeal.

The Surajkund Fair, which started in 1987, has been empowering artisans, and supporting women entrepreneurs in promoting their businesses. It has also played a huge role in promotion of Government of India’s 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. Further, it acts as a launch pad for small and medium entrepreneurs.

The Fair will be open for public from 10am to 7pm. Entry tickets are priced at Rs 120 on weekdays and Rs 180 on weekends/holidays, available both online and offline. Online tickets can also be availed from the Sarathi app of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Offline tickets are available at the counter at the entry gate of the fair. Tickets will also be available at the metro station. Authorities are also providing 50 percent discount on tickets for students and senior citizens visiting on weekends.