Supriya Sule Alleges Rs 4,800 Crore Scam in 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', Demands SIT Probe

MP Supriya Sule alleged a multi-crore scam in the 'Ladki Bahin Yojana', intensifying pressure on the Mahayuti government and sparking demands for an SIT probe.

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) MP Supriya Sule (ANI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 29, 2025 at 7:11 PM IST

New Delhi: The Maharashtra government’s flagship ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ has once again come under scrutiny—this time over serious allegations of fraud and misuse.

Since its launch, the scheme has attracted attention for various irregularities. In the past, money under the scheme was siphoned off using bogus Aadhaar cards, and even female government employees were found to have taken undue advantage. Now, fresh claims suggest that many men have also benefited from the scheme illegally, drawing sharp criticism from the opposition.

NCP MP Supriya Sule Slams Mahayuti Govt

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) MP Supriya Sule has levelled serious charges against the Mahayuti government, calling the alleged irregularities a Rs 4,800 crore scam. “How did money meant for women end up in men's bank accounts? An SIT inquiry must be ordered,” said Sule, speaking in Delhi.

‘Scam in Software’ Alleged

Sule further questioned the technical handling of the scheme.

“How were 26 lakh faulty forms not cancelled during the first phase? This points to a software scam. If such a scam has occurred, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the entire cabinet are accountable,” she said.

Will Raise Issue in Parliament

Supriya Sule also warned that if the state fails to act, she will raise the issue in Parliament.“I am not targeting Aditi Tatkare, and I don’t level baseless allegations. But the entire cabinet is responsible. I also demand the resignation of Agriculture Minister Manikrao Kokate,” she added.

