'Supreme Court's Deadline To Governor Is Our Victory': CM Stalin At Lawyers' Felicitation

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said the Supreme Court's verdict against Governor RN Ravi, setting a deadline for him came as a huge victory for the DMK government in the state.

According to Stalin, the Supreme Court's verdict can be taken as a guide to achieving the goal of autonomy in the state and federalism at the Centre.

The Supreme Court gave its verdict in favour of the Tamil Nadu government as the Governor's withholding of the bills passed and sent to the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly without giving his assent was illegal, he said.

Stalin was speaking at a felicitation event for the senior lawyers of the Supreme Court on Sunday. He felicitated former attorney general of India Mukul Rohatgi and senior advocates of the Supreme Court Abhishek Singhvi, Rakesh Dwivedi, and P Wilson, whose arguments helped DMK win in the case on Centre-state relations.

Stalin said, “We have gathered with boundless joy to praise the lawyers who have paved the way for this great victory, which no state has ever achieved in the history of Indian constitution. At a time when the state governments elected by the people are being controlled through the appointment of the Governor, and are causing trouble for rival governments, the Supreme Court has given this very important verdict.

This is a great victory for democracy and the rights of the state legislatures." He continued, "Setting a deadline for the Governor and the President is a great victory. All the Indian states bowed their heads to the Supreme Court for the decision of the Supreme Court judges. This verdict will forever remain as a historical charter that will protect the rights of the state governments at all times in the division of power between the Union Government and the State Government."

According to the Tamil Nadu CM, the SC verdict is a great liberation that the Tamil Nadu government has obtained from the Supreme Court for the Indian states.

The Tamil Nadu government has presented this political right through legal arguments, said. "On behalf of the Tamil Nadu government, I congratulate the senior advocate of the Supreme Court, former Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi, former Additional Solicitor General - Abhishek Singhvi, senior advocate - Rakesh Dwivedi, senior advocate - Rajya Sabha member Wilson," he pointed out.

Stalin said the verdict of this case was a victory for all the states of India, the people of all the states, and democracy. "As long as democracy exists in this land, this case and you who made strong arguments will continue to be talked about. Tamil Nadu, which filed the case, the lawyers who argued, and the judges who ruled, will surely remain in history forever.

"We have formed the State Autonomy Committee with the freshness and confidence given by this judgment," he said. The Chief Minister also vowed to create a federal India.