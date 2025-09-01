SC Upholds Telangana Domicile Rules For Admissions In Medical Colleges Under State Quota

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a domicile rule of the Telangana government, which permits students who have studied for the last four years up to Class 12 in the state, for admissions in medical and dental colleges under the state quota.
The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench decided to allow an appeal filed by the state against the Telangana High Court order. The high court had held that a permanent resident need not be required to study or reside in Telangana for four continuous years to get the benefit of domicile quota in medical admissions.
The apex court upheld the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission (Admission into MBBS & BDS Courses) Rules, 2017, amended in 2024. The state government entitled only those students who have studied for the last four years up to Class 12 in the state, to admissions in the medical and dental colleges under the state quota.
The detailed judgment in the case will be uploaded later in the day. On August 5, while reserving the judgment on the matter, the apex court had queried the Telangana government if a judge from the state is transferred to Bihar and his child studies from grade 9 to 12 in Bihar, would the child be disentitled from getting admission in medical colleges in his home state.
The high court held that the permanent residents of the state cannot be denied the benefits of admission to the medical colleges only because they lived outside the state for some time.
During the hearing, senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the state government, strongly defended his client’s four-year domicile criterion and argued that once a domicile rule is established, “a threshold becomes inevitable".
The bench asked if a person remains idle in Telangana for four years, they qualify, and added, “but someone who leaves to study doesn’t. Isn’t that an anomaly?"
The state government stressed that only the state and not the courts could define permanent residence.
The CJI gave an example and asked the state to look at the practical consequences of the rule. The CJI said if "a Telangana judge is transferred to Bihar and his son studies in classes 9, 10, 11 and 12, in Bihar then the boy is disentitled from getting admissions in his home state".
The CJI, illustrating another scenario, asked what happens if a student born and raised in Telangana moves away for just classes 10 and 11. “Or an IAS officer from Telangana posted in Delhi whose child studies outside the state for two years. Should such children be disqualified?” the CJI asked.
In September last year, the apex court had put on hold the high court order directing that permanent residents or those domiciled in the state couldn't be denied the benefit of admission in the medical colleges only because they remained outside Telangana for some time for their studies or residence. The state had agreed to grant a one-time exception to 135 students, who had moved the high court, in admissions to the medical and dental colleges in 2024.
