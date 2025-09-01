ETV Bharat / state

SC Upholds Telangana Domicile Rules For Admissions In Medical Colleges Under State Quota

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld a domicile rule of the Telangana government, which permits students who have studied for the last four years up to Class 12 in the state, for admissions in medical and dental colleges under the state quota.

The judgment was delivered by a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and comprising Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench decided to allow an appeal filed by the state against the Telangana High Court order. The high court had held that a permanent resident need not be required to study or reside in Telangana for four continuous years to get the benefit of domicile quota in medical admissions.

The apex court upheld the Telangana Medical and Dental Colleges Admission (Admission into MBBS & BDS Courses) Rules, 2017, amended in 2024. The state government entitled only those students who have studied for the last four years up to Class 12 in the state, to admissions in the medical and dental colleges under the state quota.

The detailed judgment in the case will be uploaded later in the day. On August 5, while reserving the judgment on the matter, the apex court had queried the Telangana government if a judge from the state is transferred to Bihar and his child studies from grade 9 to 12 in Bihar, would the child be disentitled from getting admission in medical colleges in his home state.

The high court held that the permanent residents of the state cannot be denied the benefits of admission to the medical colleges only because they lived outside the state for some time.

During the hearing, senior advocate A M Singhvi, representing the state government, strongly defended his client’s four-year domicile criterion and argued that once a domicile rule is established, “a threshold becomes inevitable".