Supreme Transfers Molestation Probe Against West Bengal BJP Leader Kabir Shankar Bose To CBI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the probe into two criminal cases against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose from the state police to the CBI. The FIR was lodged in 2020, and was in connection with the assault and molestation of TMC workers.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Justice Pankaj Mithal. Bose had moved the apex court alleging that false criminal charges were filed against him due to political rivalry.

The apex court directed the respondents to hand over the investigation papers pursuant to the "two FIRs to the CBI along with all records for its completion so that, if necessary, the trial may commence, and justice is done to the parties". "The writ petition is allowed accordingly," said the bench, allowing the plea filed by Bose. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.