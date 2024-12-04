ETV Bharat / state

Supreme Transfers Molestation Probe Against West Bengal BJP Leader Kabir Shankar Bose To CBI

The case pertains to an alleged crime of assault and molestation of TMC workers in 2020 being probed by the West Bengal Police.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the probe into two criminal cases against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose from the state police to the CBI. The FIR was lodged in 2020, and was in connection with the assault and molestation of TMC workers.
A sign board outside the Supreme Court premises, in New Delhi, Monday, Dec. 02,2024. (PTI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 37 minutes ago

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the probe into two criminal cases against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose from the state police to the CBI. The FIR was lodged in 2020, and was in connection with the assault and molestation of TMC workers.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Justice Pankaj Mithal. Bose had moved the apex court alleging that false criminal charges were filed against him due to political rivalry.

The apex court directed the respondents to hand over the investigation papers pursuant to the "two FIRs to the CBI along with all records for its completion so that, if necessary, the trial may commence, and justice is done to the parties". "The writ petition is allowed accordingly," said the bench, allowing the plea filed by Bose. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

Bose has alleged that the cases were orchestrated by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, and also claimed that he was unlawfully restrained from leaving his house on the day of the alleged incident in December 2020.

The apex court in January 2021, had put on hold proceedings in two criminal cases against Bose.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday transferred the probe into two criminal cases against West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Shankar Bose from the state police to the CBI. The FIR was lodged in 2020, and was in connection with the assault and molestation of TMC workers.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices BV Nagarathna and Justice Pankaj Mithal. Bose had moved the apex court alleging that false criminal charges were filed against him due to political rivalry.

The apex court directed the respondents to hand over the investigation papers pursuant to the "two FIRs to the CBI along with all records for its completion so that, if necessary, the trial may commence, and justice is done to the parties". "The writ petition is allowed accordingly," said the bench, allowing the plea filed by Bose. The detailed judgment in the matter will be uploaded later in the day.

Bose has alleged that the cases were orchestrated by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee, and also claimed that he was unlawfully restrained from leaving his house on the day of the alleged incident in December 2020.

The apex court in January 2021, had put on hold proceedings in two criminal cases against Bose.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEST BENGAL POLICESUPREME COURTBJP LEADER KABIR SHANKAR BOSECBI TO PROBE WB MOLESTATION CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Ganesh Acharya Interview: 'Sreeleela Is Kamaal Dancer, Allu Arjun's Style and Swag Add a Lot to Song'

Haryana Cop Turns 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', Reunites Missing Girl with Her Family after 11 Years

'Samjhauta Wale Hanuman Ji': Lord Hanuman Temple Within Madhya Pradesh Police Station Premises Plays The Mediator To Resolve Long Pending Disputes

Street Dogs Most Vulnerable To Pollution-Related Maladies In Winter, Says Expert

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.