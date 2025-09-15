Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Custodial Torture Of Minor In Gujarat Police Custody
The boy was admitted to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad in a critical condition on September 1 and has been in the ICU since then.
Ahmedabad: The Supreme Court will hear a plea alleging torture and sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy by Gujarat Police in custody.
The minor boy was allegedly beaten up in Botad Town police station. The boy was admitted to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad in a critical condition on September 1 and has been in the ICU since then. The victim's uncle, a lawyer has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court to get justice for him. The matter will be heard on Monday.
As per reports, between July 30 and August 12, the house of Avasarbhai Dholu in Patel Park area of Botad was burglarized. Three boys were taken into custody on August 19 in the case. Later, between August 19 and 28, a minor was beaten up in police custody, causing his condition to deteriorate. He was taken to Rachna and Ridham Hospital in Botad for examination.
However, the minor was later referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment. Kaushik Jani along with other personnel of Botad Town Police had admitted the minor to Zydus Hospital.
Sohail Multani, the lawyer of the victim, said he has been in the hospital with the boy, who is his nephew, for the last 15 days. "There are no other adults in his family. His condition is fine now, but the day he was admitted, he was critical. We demand justice from the Supreme Court for the boy and punishment for those who caused him harm," he said.
He further said police have no evidence that the boy was involved in the burglary. MLA Jignesh Mevani and Hamari Awaz convener Kausar Ali Syed had visited the hospital to see the boy after getting information on the case. "On September 7, we received information that a patient who was tortured in custody is admitted to the hospital. Since then, we have started fighting to get him justice. An FIR was registered in this case two days ago," Syed said.
Speaking on the issue, Gujarat AAP Minority Cell President Amjad Khan Pathan said, "I came to meet the minor and saw his condition. It is indeed sad that the boy was tortured in police custody."
Kaleem Siddiqui, who helped file the petition in the case, said the plea was accepted by the Supreme Court on Friday, after which an FIR was registered. "The Supreme Court will hear the petition today. An FIR has been registered against four policemen. The petition has sought probe into the case by SIT or CBI.
A complaint has been filed against Kaushik Jani, Ajay Rathore and others. The plea alleged that they were present at Zydus Hospital and had been threatening the victim and his family.
Botad Deputy Superintendent of Police Maharshi Rawal said a police complaint has been filed against five persons in the case. Four policemen and one other person are allegedly involved in the complaint. Rawal said the complaint has been filed against Deputy Superintendent of Police Kaushik, policemen Ajay and Yogesh along with Kuldeep Singh Vaghela and other unidentified persons. Legal action has been initiated and a thorough investigation is underway, he said.
