Supreme Court To Hear Plea On Custodial Torture Of Minor In Gujarat Police Custody

Ahmedabad: The Supreme Court will hear a plea alleging torture and sexual assault of a 17-year-old boy by Gujarat Police in custody.

The minor boy was allegedly beaten up in Botad Town police station. The boy was admitted to Zydus Hospital in Ahmedabad in a critical condition on September 1 and has been in the ICU since then. The victim's uncle, a lawyer has now filed a petition in the Supreme Court to get justice for him. The matter will be heard on Monday.

As per reports, between July 30 and August 12, the house of Avasarbhai Dholu in Patel Park area of ​​Botad was burglarized. Three boys were taken into custody on August 19 in the case. Later, between August 19 and 28, a minor was beaten up in police custody, causing his condition to deteriorate. He was taken to Rachna and Ridham Hospital in Botad for examination.

However, the minor was later referred to Ahmedabad for further treatment. Kaushik Jani along with other personnel of Botad Town Police had admitted the minor to Zydus Hospital.

Sohail Multani, the lawyer of the victim, said he has been in the hospital with the boy, who is his nephew, for the last 15 days. "There are no other adults in his family. His condition is fine now, but the day he was admitted, he was critical. We demand justice from the Supreme Court for the boy and punishment for those who caused him harm," he said.