Supreme Court Stays Indore High Court Ban On Buses Over 12 Years In Madhya Pradesh

Indore: Recently, the High Court completely banned the buses running in Madhya Pradesh that are more than 12 years old. Now, while hearing the case, the Supreme Court has stayed the decision of the High Court. A reputed social worker from Indore had approached the Supreme Court against the decision of the High Court in this case.

15-year-old buses running in UP-Bihar, why banned in MP?

It may be recalled that the ban was first imposed by the Indore High Court on school buses and then on all types of buses. The High Court had ordered that the operation of buses more than 12 years old in Madhya Pradesh should be completely stopped. Such a decision was made for the safety of the passengers.

A petition was filed before the Supreme Court by Indore's social worker Pankaj Sanghvi regarding this entire matter. In the petition, it was stated that the limit for running buses in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and other states is 15 years, but in Madhya Pradesh, the limit is only 12 years. This limit should be increased.

After hearing the argument, the Supreme Court gave a stay

Hearing the argument of the 15-year limit in other states, the Supreme Court gave a stay on the order of the High Court. The Supreme Court has issued various orders to the Madhya Pradesh government in this matter. At the same time, the previous 12-year ban has been stayed until the next hearing.

School buses were banned earlier

In December 2024, the Indore High Court first banned school buses older than 12 years. In fact, four students and a driver died in a horrific road accident on January 5, 2018, in the Kanada police station area of Indore. The school bus, which was going to drop the children off after the holiday, went out of control and collided with a truck in the other lane. Four children and the driver died in the incident, while many children were injured. Since then, questions have been raised about the fitness of old buses.

After this incident, the Indore High Court issued many guidelines regarding school buses and public transport. Later, a ban was also imposed on all types of old buses. According to Advocate Manish Yadav, "The High Court had earlier ordered that students will not be allowed to travel to school in school buses older than 12 years. Auto rickshaws should also carry only three children to school."