Supreme Court Rejects Tamil Nadu’s Plea To Transfer TASMAC ED Raids Case From Madras High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain pleas by the Tamil Nadu government and its marketing corporation TASMAC, seeking a transfer of the petitions against the recent searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the state-run liquor retailer from the Madras High Court to another High Court outside the state.
The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. During a brief hearing, the bench observed the issues should be decided by the Madras High Court and added that a 1956 apex court judgement had settled the legal issue on search and seizure.
“Let it be decided by the Madras High Court. We are here … you can come here later. The matter pertaining to the seizure of electronic gadgets of journalists is different. The threshold of privacy is higher there. Let the Madras HC deal with it,” the CJI said.
After these observations from the bench, the Tamil Nadu government and its marketing corporation TASMAC withdrew the pleas seeking to transfer from the Madras High Court to another High Court. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, urged the bench to allow the withdrawal of the pleas. The bench dismissed the pleas as withdrawn.
On April 4, the top court agreed to consider listing the pleas of the state government and the TASMAC seeking the transfer. The Tamil Nadu government had filed the plea under Article 139A of the Constitution. The provision empowers the top court to transfer a case from one High Court to another.
A division bench of Justices MS Ramesh and N Senthilkumar of the Madras High Court, on March 25, recused itself from hearing the petitions filed by the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation against the recent raids conducted by ED on the state-run liquor retailer. The division bench did not specify any reasons.
The High Court on March 20 directed the Enforcement Directorate, which conducted raids on the premises of the TASMAC earlier last month, to produce copies of the FIR and Enforcement Case Information Report, along with any other material which it relied upon against TASMAC.
The High Court had orally directed the ED not to proceed further pursuant to its raids at the TASMAC headquarters in the city, and posted the matter to March 25. ED had claimed that it had found serious financial fraud involving distillery companies and bottling entities through the generation of unaccounted cash and illicit payments. TASMAC, in its petition, had sought a direction to the ED not to harass its employees under the guise of investigation.
Read more: SC: Even A 'Criminal', Under The Law, Enjoys Certain Safeguards In Order To Ensure Protection And Dignity