Supreme Court Rejects Tamil Nadu’s Plea To Transfer TASMAC ED Raids Case From Madras High Court

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to entertain pleas by the Tamil Nadu government and its marketing corporation TASMAC, seeking a transfer of the petitions against the recent searches by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the state-run liquor retailer from the Madras High Court to another High Court outside the state.

The matter came up for hearing before a bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and comprising Justice Sanjay Kumar. During a brief hearing, the bench observed the issues should be decided by the Madras High Court and added that a 1956 apex court judgement had settled the legal issue on search and seizure.

“Let it be decided by the Madras High Court. We are here … you can come here later. The matter pertaining to the seizure of electronic gadgets of journalists is different. The threshold of privacy is higher there. Let the Madras HC deal with it,” the CJI said.

After these observations from the bench, the Tamil Nadu government and its marketing corporation TASMAC withdrew the pleas seeking to transfer from the Madras High Court to another High Court. Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the state government, urged the bench to allow the withdrawal of the pleas. The bench dismissed the pleas as withdrawn.

On April 4, the top court agreed to consider listing the pleas of the state government and the TASMAC seeking the transfer. The Tamil Nadu government had filed the plea under Article 139A of the Constitution. The provision empowers the top court to transfer a case from one High Court to another.