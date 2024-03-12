‘Regular Appointment Not Happening, Not Keen on Interim VCs for WB Universities’, SC to AG

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday said it is not keen to allow interim Vice-Chancellors to continue indefinitely in state-run universities in West Bengal. The apex court was hearing a matter in connection with the ongoing dispute between the West Bengal government and Governor CV Anand Bose, who is chancellor of universities, in regard to the appointment of interim Vice-Chancellors.

A bench comprising justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan told Attorney General R Venkataramani that the court is not keen on allowing acting Vice-Chancellors to continue, as they have not been selected through a competitive selection process. The bench stressed that the interim arrangements can continue provided the regular appointment process has been initiated, and also pointed out that the regular appointments are not happening.

The AG requested the court to adjourn the matter for weeks, as he is travelling to Kolkata and he will meet the Governor. Justice Kant asked the AG to discuss the matter with the Governor and try to resolve the issue. The state government moved the apex court against a Calcutta High Court order, which upheld the interim Vice-Chancellor appointments made by Governor Bose in 13 state universities.

During the hearing, senior advocate Jaideep Gupta, representing the West Bengal government, contended that the interim appointees, in office since December, were approving key changes in the structure of the university. Opposing this line of argument, the AG said that the initial matter pertained to the composition of the Selection Committee and added that he is meeting the Governor tomorrow.

The AG said to let the VCs as an interim arrangement continue to function, while the court decides, who should replace them. Gupta said an interim Vice-Chancellor's tenure should not exceed six months. The bench asked the AG to explore the possibility of getting clear instructions from the Governor.

