'May Lay Down Some Basic Guidelines', SC Takes Cognisance of Comments of Karnataka HC Judge Against Woman Lawyer

By Sumit Saxena

A five-judge bench of the Supreme Court, including Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, has initiated a review of remarks by a Karnataka High Court judge that were deemed objectionable towards a woman lawyer. The court requested the Karnataka HC to submit a report on the judge's comments within two days, with a hearing scheduled for the following week.

Supreme Court (Getty Images)

New Delhi: A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday took suo motu cognisance of alleged controversial and objectionable comments made by a judge of the Karnataka High Court against a woman lawyer during court proceedings. The apex court has sought a report from the high court and indicated laying down some basic guidelines.

The five-judge bench led by CJI and comprising senior judges assembled in the morning to take cognisance of the comments made by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of the high court during court proceedings.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, said court’s attention has been drawn to media reports to the comments made by a judge of the Karnataka High Court during the court proceedings. “We request the Karnataka High Court to submit a report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the high court…..We may lay down some basic guidelines," said the bench.

The apex court said in the next two days the report should be filed and it should be filed with its secretary general. The apex court has scheduled the matter for further hearing on Wednesday.

In a viral video of the court proceedings, the judge was seen reprimanding a woman lawyer on Thursday and reportedly made some objectionable comments.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising took to 'X' to urge the CJI to take suo motu judicial note of the comments.

