‘May Lay Down Some Basic Guidelines’, SC Takes Cognisance of Comments of Karnataka HC Judge Against Woman Lawyer

New Delhi: A five-judge bench led by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Friday took suo motu cognisance of alleged controversial and objectionable comments made by a judge of the Karnataka High Court against a woman lawyer during court proceedings. The apex court has sought a report from the high court and indicated laying down some basic guidelines.

The five-judge bench led by CJI and comprising senior judges assembled in the morning to take cognisance of the comments made by Justice Vedavyasachar Srishananda of the high court during court proceedings.

The bench, also comprising justices Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, Surya Kant and Hrishikesh Roy, said court’s attention has been drawn to media reports to the comments made by a judge of the Karnataka High Court during the court proceedings. “We request the Karnataka High Court to submit a report after seeking instructions from the Chief Justice of the high court…..We may lay down some basic guidelines," said the bench.