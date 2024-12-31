SC Gives 3 More Days To Punjab Govt To Shift Fasting Farmer Leader Dallewal To Hospital

Delhi: The Punjab government has been given three more days to shift farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who has been on a fast-unto-death protest at Khanauri border for the last 36 days, to a hospital.

On Tuesday, a Supreme Court bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice Sudhanshu Dhulia heard the matter. Punjab government told the bench that a mediator has filed an application, stating Dallewal is ready for talks if the Centre intervenes. After this, the Supreme Court accepted the application of the Punjab government seeking three days' time and the next hearing of this case will be held on January 2, 2025.

What happened before this?

The Punjab government could not get farmer leader Jagjit Dallewal admitted to the hospital. Seventy-year-old Dallewal is also a cancer patient.

Earlier, in the hearing held on December 28, the Supreme Court had given the Punjab government time till December 31 to shift him to the hospital. The court had given this deadline during the hearing of the defamation petition.

The court had also said that the defamation case against the Punjab chief secretary and DGP will also be heard in the same hearing.

What did Dallewal say on the previous SC hearing

After the hearing on December 28, Dallewal had said, "Supreme Court is not giving any directions to the Centre and an attempt is being made to deliberately limit this issue to the state government while our demands are from the Central government".

Failed efforts of officials

After the court order, the Punjab Police tried their best to convince the farmers and Dallewal. On December 29 and 30, senior officers of Patiala Police, along with retired ADGP Jaskaran Singh, reached the border and spoke to the farmers but Dallewal did not agree. The police had made preparations on Sunday night as well but no action was taken to forcibly remove the farmers.

Who is Jagjit Singh Dallewal?

Farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal was born on October 4, 1957 in Dallewal village. He did his primary education from the Government Primary School in Golewala village and studied in Government High School Golewala till class 10. He spent the next two years at Government Barjindra College, Faridkot and pursued higher education from Punjabi University, Patiala. He has also done an MA and LLB.

He later came in contact with farmer organisations and after sometime was made the executive president of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU), Sidhupur organisation. When Dallewal became the president of BKU Sidhupur from Sadik block, he focused on the membership of the organisation and connected farmers to the organisation on a large scale.

Dallewal participated in the farmers' movement on the Delhi border. He, however, separated himself from the organisations contesting the Punjab Assembly elections. He formed the United Farmers' Front (non-political) and became the main face of the movement that started on the Shambhu-Khanauri border this year.

What are the demands of the farmers?

A law should be enacted to guarantee the purchase of all crops at the minimum support price.

The price of the crops should be fixed as per the report of Dr Swaminathan Commission.

The shortage of DAP fertilizer should be removed.

The culprits of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident should be punished.

Free trade agreements should be banned.

The Land Acquisition Act 2013 should be re-implemented.

Loans of farmers and farm laborers should be waived off and pensions should be given.

A strict law should be introduced against companies selling fake seeds, pesticides and fertilizers.

The Electricity Amendment Bill 2020 should be repealed.

The families of farmers killed in the farmers' agitation should be given compensation and government jobs.

200 days of work should be given every year under MNREGA and Rs 700 should be given per day.

A National Commission should be constituted for chilly, turmeric and other spices.

The plunder of tribal lands should be stopped by implementing Schedule 5 of the Constitution.

Earlier four Supreme Court hearings:

December 28 - 'First you create a problem and then say you can't do anything': SC

The Supreme Court told the Punjab government that first you create a problem and then say you can't do anything. The court asked Punjab government to send Dallewal to the hospital with the help of the Centre. On the opposition of the farmers, the court said that it has never heard of anyone being stopped from being taken to the hospital. This is like inciting suicide, it stated. The court asked what kind of farmer leaders are they, who want Dallewal's death. Dallewal is under pressure and those opposing his hospitalisation are not his well-wishers, it said.

December 19 - Punjab authorities asked to take a decision on hospitalization

The court expressed concern that Dallewal's condition is deteriorating day by day. It had asked why the Punjab government was not sending him to the hospital. It is their responsibility and if he needs to be hospitalised, the authorities will take a decision, it added.

December 18 - Who is declaring a 70-year-old person healthy without examination?

When the Supreme Court sought a reply from the Punjab government regarding Dallewal's health, the Punjab government said that Dallewal's health is fine. On this, the court questioned that the 70-year-old has been on a hunger strike for 24 days so who is the doctor who is declaring Dallewal healthy without any test. Dallewal had not been examined, no blood test or ECG was done.

December 17 - Punjab government cannot hold back

In the hearing, the Punjab government told the Supreme Court that considering Dallewal's condition, he should be admitted to the hospital. On this, the Supreme Court said that emotions are attached to him so the state government should do something. "He is a famous personality. There can be no laxity in this. The Punjab government will have to handle the situation," the court said.