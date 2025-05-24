SC Allowing Withdrawal Of Petitions Against LG By Delhi Government Signals End To Standoff

New Delhi: The Supreme Court allowing the Delhi government to withdraw all the petitions filed against the office of the Lieutenant Governor (LG) signals an end to the standoff between the two that had become routine.

These petitions had been filed during the tenure of the previous Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government. With a new Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the saddle and the top court allowing the petition withdrawals, the conflict between the state government and the LG’s office stands resolved.

One of the major petitions pertained to the revival of the Yamuna River in which the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on January 19, 2023 had appointed the LG as the head of a high-level committee. The AAP government had approached the Supreme Court quoting Section 22 of the NGT Act saying that the LG’s constitutional reach is limited to policing, public order and land issues. The state government had contested that the move was weakening its administrative powers and was in violation of the spirit of the Constitution.

The Supreme Court had stayed the NGT move and had listed the matter for hearing. A battle was also fought in the Supreme Court between the AAP government and the Centre on controlling the services and various officials in the national capital. The top court had sought a reply from the central government in July 2023 on a petition filed by the Delhi government pertaining to the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance 2023 which established a National Capital Civil Services Authority for transferring and appointing Group-A officers in Delhi.

The standoff between the Delhi government and the LG’s office has been a regular feature. When the AAP government came to power for the first time in 2013 with the support of the Congress for 49 days, it had a standoff with the then LG Najib Jung over its rights.

The AAP government had to vacate office for President’s rule but it returned with a thumping majority winning 67 of the 70 seats in February 2015. This was followed by the relations between the LG and the state government under Arvind Kejriwal hitting a new low where the LG with his constitutional powers was returning the files pertaining to the decisions taken by the government.

Jung was followed by Anil Baijal to the LG’s office but the relations between the two offices remained far from conducive. With the recent change of guard under Rekha Gupta the state government while respecting the constitutional stature of the LG’s office decided to withdraw all the petitions. Vinai Kumar Saxena holds the office of the LG presently.

The BJP government while referring to the change of guard had requested the Supreme Court to start hearing these petitions at the earliest. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati informed the Court that the priorities and view-points of the new government were different and the petitions filed by the previous government need not be taken forward. Justice Surya Kant said that the Court will hear the petitions.

Whether it was the NGT matter on Yamuna or the one pertaining to the officials of the Delhi government or any decision of the central government favouring the LG’s office, the AAP government was always quick to approach the Supreme Court and such cases kept hanging.

There was a constant conflict between the Delhi government and the LG’s office with regards to the powers and jurisdiction. On Friday, the bench comprising Chief Justice BR Gavai and Justice Augustine George Masih considered the pleas of Additional Solicitor General Bhati and approved the withdrawal of all petitions.

Bhati said that these petitions pertained to questioning the rights of the LG with regards to various committees like the cleaning of Yamuna, solid waste management and other notifications.

During the course of the hearing the matter pertaining to the payment of senior lawyers engaged by the AAP government for contesting the petitions also came up. The lawyer of the government assured that their payments will be paid.

“Earlier the Delhi government was always at loggerheads with the LG. Crores were being paid to the lawyers when the AAP was in power. Our government under Chief Minister Rekha Gupta decided to put an end to the conflict with the LG’s office. The LG and the government are working efficiently to their full capacity," said Delhi Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

With the Supreme Court now allowing withdrawal of all the petitions filed by the previous AAP Delhi government, the BJP government is trying to convey that intends to move ahead by doing away with the previous conflicts. There has been no response from the AAP on the Supreme Court’s decision till now even though the AAP leaders have been expressing opposition to the stand of the Rekha Gupta-led government.