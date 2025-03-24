Karnataka 'Honey Trap Scandal': Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Plea Seeking Probe Soon

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear a plea seeking a direction to probe an incident of alleged honey trapping of a senior minister of the Karnataka government and several others, including judges.

The matter was mentioned for urgent hearing by a counsel, Barun Kumar Singh, on behalf of the petitioner Binay Kumar Singh. A bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna said the matter would be taken up either on Monday or Tuesday.

The plea submitted that very serious and troubling allegations were made on the floor of the Karnataka state legislature where a senior minister admitted that he evaded a honey trap, further claiming that over 48 politicians across Karnataka and the country had already been trapped. The petitioner, who is a resident of Dhanbad, has filed the plea based on media reports.

The plea said: "The allegations have been made by a sitting minister who has claimed himself to be a victim, thereby lending credibility to the serious allegations. Not only that, another minister of the government has not only echoed the allegations made by the first minister, rather alleged that the scale and proportion of the scandal is at least ten times than what is currently visible".

Much murmurings have already been caused by multiple media reports and social media. In this backdrop, it is imperative that this court steps in to salvage the reputation and public confidence in the judicial system of the country, the plea said.

The plea said given the severity of these claims, a thorough and impartial investigation is not just necessary—it is imperative. "However, if ministers of a state government are themselves accused of orchestrating the honey traps, it would be a mockery of justice to allow an agency under their control to conduct the probe. Such an investigation would lack credibility and could be easily influenced, suppressed, or manipulated to protect the perpetrators rather than expose the truth," it said.

The plea said the Supreme Court-monitored investigation, led by a neutral and independent agency, is the only way to uncover the truth and restore public confidence in the judicial system.

"It is most respectfully submitted that the judges’ of what level have been compromised by the honey trap episode, needs to come out, which is only possible by a thorough investigation. Therefore, it is imperative that the investigation be conducted so as to ensure impartiality. Furthermore, allegations have been made against the person who is aspiring to be Chief Minister of the State of Karnataka and therefore manifestly enjoys great clout and ability to influence any investigation agency under the State," the plea said.

The plea sought a direction for a probe by an independent agency i.e. CBI or a special investigation team (SIT) comprising police officers of integrity and who are not subject to the control or influence of Karnataka, and a report be submitted to this court.

A major controversy was triggered after Karnataka State Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna told the legislative assembly that he had been the target of a recent attempt at honey-trapping. He claimed that as many as 48 leaders from all parties had been targeted.

His response came after the issue of honey-trapping of legislators was raised by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal with a statement that there were rumours of many Congress ministers being targeted by organised gangs.