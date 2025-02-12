ETV Bharat / state

2012 Agra Family Murder: Death Row Convict Gambhir Singh Walks Free After Supreme Court Acquittal

Agra: Once sentenced to death for brutal murder of six of his family members in Agra's Turkia village, Gambhir Singh walked out of Agra Central Jail, free from all charges, on Wednesday, after being acquitted by the Supreme Court.

Gambhir Singh's release was possible after the apex court overturned the previous rulings of the trial court and the Allahabad High Court, citing serious lapses in investigation and failure of prosecution to establish critical evidence.

Jailor of Agra Central Jail, Deepankar Bharti, said that they received a release warrant from Supreme Court late Tuesday night, following which Singh was released on Wednesday.

Singh, who was charged with murdering his brother, sister-in-law and their four children, claimed to be innocent and said he had faith in God that nothing would happen to him. "I don't know where life will take me now but I hope to start afresh. I have been rewarded for trusting God," Singh said, when he walked free after spending more than 10 years in jail. Singh, however, demanded security stating that there is a threat to his life.

On the other hand, Singh's release has left the surviving family members, the plaintiff in the case, in panic.

The 2012 Turkia Family Murder

On the fateful night of May 9, 2012, farmer Satyabhan, his wife Pushpa, and their four minor children - Aarti (6), Kanhaiya (4), Machhla (3) and Gudiya (2) were brutally murdered with an axe, reportedly over a land dispute involving one bigha property. Agra police claimed to have solved this sensational murder case within a few hours by arresting Satyabhan's younger brother Gambhir Singh, and one of his friends from Bihar named Abhishek, on the basis of information provided by Singh’s sister Gayatri. As per police, Gambhir Singh and Abhishek confessed that they hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Satyabhan and his family as the latter did not give him his share of one bigha land.

Shockingly, both Gambhir Singh and his brother Satyabhan had previously served jail term for murdering their own mother in 2007 over a similar land-related dispute.