ETV Bharat / state

'Sunny Leone' Fake Beneficiary Scandal: Chhattisgarh Man Booked For Fraud In Mahtari Vandan Yojana

Document listing Sunny Leone's name as the applicant, her husband as Johnny Sins ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: A bizarre controversy has erupted in Chhattisgarh after Congress leader Jaivardhan Baghel alleged corruption in the BJP-led government's 'Mahtari Vandan Yoana'.

On Sunday, Baghel posted on Facebook claiming that Rs 1,000 was being deposited monthly into an account under the name of actress Sunny Leone. Baghel's post included details of the alleged account, stating, "The Chhattisgarh government is issuing Rs 1,000 every month to Sunny Leone. This exposes the rampant corruption in 'Mahtari Vandan Yojana'."

The shared document listed Sunny Leone's name as the applicant, her husband as "Johnny Sins," and the registration from Talur village in Bastar.

The account details showed regular monthly deposits since March. Baghel's accusations triggered a political uproar, with the Congress launching an attack on the BJP government.

Chhattisgarh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) Chief Deepak Baij accused the government of widespread irregularities. "Out of 70 lakh beneficiaries under the scheme, over 50 lakh are fraudulent. Money is being given to dead people. This government must conduct a thorough investigation," Baij stated.