Sunita Williams' Return: ISRO Chairman Narayanan Exudes Hope

Chennai: ISRO chairman V Narayanan exuded confidence in Sunita William's safe return, saying the NASA astronaut of Indian origin will return to Earth safely along with Butch Wilmore. Narayanan also highlighted the tremendous strides made by India in the space sector and expressed his firm belief in the country's trajectory toward space exploration.

"She will be returning safely," Narayanan said in Chennai. He also expressed his gratitude to the Indian government, particularly Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their unwavering support of ISRO's efforts. He stressed that PM Modi's singular focus is to see India emerge as a developed country, which aligns with ISRO's broader objectives.

Both Williams and Wilmore, stranded at the International Space Station for over nine months, will return to Earth on Tuesday evening, NASA announced in a statement.

Williams and Wilmore are scheduled to travel back to Earth alongside Nick Hague and Roscosmos cosmonaut Aleksandr Gorbunov aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft.

NASA will provide live coverage of the agency's SpaceX Crew-9 return to Earth from the International Space Station, beginning with Dragon spacecraft hatch closure preparations at 10:45 pm EDT on Monday. NASA and SpaceX met on Sunday to assess weather and splashdown conditions off Florida's coast for the return of the agency's Crew-9 mission from the International Space Station.

it added.

"NASA and SpaceX met on Sunday to assess weather and splashdown conditions off Florida's coast for the return of the agency's Crew-9 mission from the International Space Station. Mission managers are targeting an earlier Crew-9 return opportunity based on favourable conditions forecasted for the evening of Tuesday, March 18," it added.

According to a NASA statement, the updated return target continues to allow the space station crew members time to complete handover duties while providing operational flexibility before less favourable weather conditions are expected later in the week.

Mission managers will continue monitoring weather conditions in the area, as Dragon's undocking relies on several factors, including spacecraft readiness, recovery team readiness, weather, sea states, and other factors. NASA and SpaceX will confirm the specific splashdown location closer to the Crew-9 return, according to the statement.