MLAs Must Visit Constituencies Daily, Resolve Problems: Sunita Kejriwal Reads Out CM's Message

New Delhi: In his message from jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has asked all MLAs to visit their respective constituencies and ensure that no one faces any problem. His wife, Sunita Kejriwal, read out the message during a digital press conference on Thursday.

"Your Kejriwal has sent a message from jail to all the MLAs. No one in Delhi should face any kind of problem because I'm in jail. Every MLA should visit his area daily, ask people about their problems and solve them. The the two crore people of Delhi are my family," Sunita said reading out the CM's message.

Sunita said that CM has urged MLAs to resolve all problems encountered by people. He has clarified that he is not only talking about solving the problems pertaining to departments but any other kind of difficulty that people may be facing. "Two crore people of Delhi are my family. No one in my family should be troubled for any reason. God bless everyone," CM's message read.

Kejriwal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the excise policy linked money laundering case, is in judicial custody till April 15. Earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court refused to consider a petition seeking his removal from the CM's post. The court stated that sometimes personal interest has to be subordinate to national interest.

AAP has stated that Kejriwal will not resign as CM and will run the government from jail.